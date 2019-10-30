FORT EDWARD 3, HAWTHORNE VALLEY 0
(at Fort Edward)
Class: D.
Set scores — 25-12, 25-15, 25-7.
Fort Edward — Lillian Newell: 7 service points, 4 aces, 18 assists. Olivia Fisher: 7 aces, 10 service points. Morgan Fish: 3 aces, 3 kills, 4 digs. Caitlin Mahoney: 8 service points, 4 aces, 7 kills, 8 digs. Gaby Thomas: 9 service points, 5 aces, 6 kills, 8 digs.
Hawthorne Valley — Merril Lewis: 5 service points.
Records — Fort Edward: 9-6, 11-7.
Notes: Ingrid Pilgrim from Hawthorne Valley had a good defensive game.
CANAJOHARIE-FORT PLAIN 3, SCHUYLERVILLE 0
(at Schuylerville)
Class: C.
Set scores — 18-25, 23-25, 19-25.
Canajoharie-Fort Plain — Sydney Shepard: 2 aces, 5 service points, 7 kills. Lauren Weinberger: 8 aces, 19 service points. Bella Page: 3 aces, 4 service points, 8 digs. Sarah Paradiso: 1 ace, 6 service points, 3 blocks. Olivia Kennedy: 4 service points, 6 digs.
Schuylerville — Jada Clarke: 4 kills. Makylee Haviland: 3 kills, 2 blocks. Molly Vianese: 5 kills, 1 ace.
Records — Canajoharie-fort Plain: 10-4. Schuylerville: 8-12.
BISHOP GIBBONS 3, GLENS FALLS 1
(at Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons)
Class: B.
Set scores — 14-25, 25-12, 25-17, 25-19.
Bishop Gibbons — Alexis Bye: 21 assists. Christina Brown: 14 kills, 9 blocks. Abby Verhayden: 33 digs. Abby Hamilton: 11 kills.
Glens Falls — Sarah Phinney: 6 kills. Brooke Vassar: 3 kills, 11 digs. Vivian Bayle: 5 kills. Jensen Brand: 24 digs. Lauren Macduff: 11 digs.
HOOSIC VALLEY 3, GREENVILLE 0
(at Greenville)
Class: C.
Set scores — 25-10, 25-14, 25-16.
Hoosic Valley — Emaleigh Peckham: 18 service points, 4 kills. Rachael Gregg: 4 kills. Olivia Smith: 4 kills. Shannon Brown: 11 service points.
Greenville — Tess Hereick: 5 kills. Cassidy Augstein: 6 assists.
Records — Hoosic Valley: 8-6, 10-7. Greenville: 14-4, 14-5.
