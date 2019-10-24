{{featured_button_text}}

FORT EDWARD 3, CAMBRIDGE 1

(at Fort Edward)

League: Non-league

Set scores — 25-13, 17-25,25-23, 25-18.

Fort Edward — Lillian Newell: 6 kills, 18 assists, 13 digs, 1 block. Gaby Thomas: 9 kills, 14 digs, 3 aces. Gabby Kholstinin: 6 aces, 4 kills, 13 digs. Morgan Fish: 4 aces, 7 digs, 12 service points.

Cambridge — Alice Roosevelt: 16 kills, 4 service points, 1 ace. Lauren Archembault: 7 service points. Katie Simon: 13 assists, 4 kills, 5 service points. Adrianna Roarke: 12 assists, 2 kills, 6 service points, 2 aces.

Records — Fort Edward: 8-6, 10-7. Cambridge: 8-6, 10-7.

JV: Fort Edward won

CAMBRIDGE 3, WATERFORD 0

(at Cambridge)

League: Wasaren League, Wednesday

Set scores — 25-19, 25-21, 25-15.

Cambridge — Julia Boyne: 10 service points, 1 ace. Alice Roosevelt: 10 kills, 4 service points, 2 aces. Adrianna Roarke: 5 kills, 6 assists, 3 digs, 2 service points. Katie Simon: 13 assists, 1 kill, 11 service points, 3 aces. Eden Bailey: 6 kills, 3 service points, 2 aces.

Waterford — Skyler Kennedy: 11 service points, 2 aces, 7 kills, 1 dig. Kiley Pennick: 9 service points, 4 kills, 1 dig, 17 assists. Cameron Gardner: 6 service points, 1 kill, 11 digs, 1 assist.

Records — Cambridge: 8-6, 10-6.

