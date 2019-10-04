FORT EDWARD 3, CORINTH 1
(at Corinth)
League: Adirondack League.
Set scores — 25-13, 24-26, 25-23, 25-13.
Fort Edward — Gabby Kholstinin: 3 digs, 6 aces. Lillian Newell: 10 assists, 3 digs. Caitlin Mahoney: 16 service points, 9 digs, 6 aces. Gaby Thomas: 23 service points, 9 kills, 11 digs, 17 aces.
Corinth — Sophie Collura: 15 assists, 9 service points. Julie Robarge: 1 kill, 3 digs. Ella Wilcox: 4 service points, 4 digs. Miranda Dockum: 5 service points, 6 kills. Alexa Abbatantuono: 6 kills, 5 service points.
Records — Fort Edward: 5-3, 6-4. Corinth: 3-5, 3-8.
Comments: Fort Edward JV won.
WARRENSBURG 3, HADLEY-LUZERNE 2
(at Warrensburg)
League: Adirondack League.
Set scores — 20-25, 25-22, 26-24, 19-25, 27-25.
Warrensburg — Natalie Bederian: 15 assists, 1 kill, 11 service points, 7 aces. Ivy Marker: 6 kills, 1 dig, 7 service points, 4 aces. Savannah Kollmann: 2 kills, 22 service points, 13 aces. Tenisha Tyrell: 6 kills, 1 block, 1 dig, 5 service points, 2 aces. Sophie Reed: 5 assists, 4 kills, 4 service points, 2 aces. Jordan Robertson: 1 dig, 1 service point.
Hadley Luzerne — Paige Baer: 11 aces, 18 service points, 4 kills. Jane Broekhuizen: 7 kills, 2 blocks. Alisa Deuel: 10 service points, 6 kills, 5 assists.
Records — Warrensburg: 1-7, 1-7. Hadley Luzerne: 2-7, 2-8.
LAKE GEORGE 3, HARTFORD 0
(at Hartford)
League: Adirondack League.
Set scores — 25-14, 25-13, 25-16.
Lake George — Jazzy Burke: 10 kills, 11 digs, 11 service points. Kendra Cameron: 3 kills. Mikayla Duffy: 10 kills. Cassi Wagemann: 17 digs, 13 service points. Alli Zilm: 24 assists, 4 digs, 3 blocks. Ella Fox: 4 kills, 6 blocks.
Hartford — Karlee Nims: 9 kills, 2 blocks. Abby Monroe: 5 kills, 5 digs. Gabby Mcfarren: 17 digs.
Records — Lake George: 8-0, 9-0. Hartford: 5-3, 7-5.
ARGYLE 3, GRANVILLE 0
(at Argyle)
League: Adirondack League.
Set scores — 25-10, 25-8, 25-3.
Argyle — Maddy Mc Dougall: 9 aces, 16 service points. Jessie Wilson: 4 aces, 14 assists, 1 block. Gretta Schneider: 11 aces, 15 service points, 5 kills. Jada Phillips: 2 aces, 3 digs. Livi Gaulin: 3 aces, 11 service points, 3 kills, 2 blocks. Shelby Caprood: 6 kills. Kiana Squires: 2 kills.
Granville — Lilly Strout: 3 blocks. Laci Howe: 2 aces, 2 digs. Gennie Renaud: 1 dig. Adrienne Printy: 1 dig. Brynna Sady: 1 service point.
Records — Argyle: 7-1, 8-3.
HUDSON FALLS 3, GLENS FALLS 0
(at Hudson Falls)
League: Foothills Council
Set scores — 25-19, 25-11, 25-12.
Hudson Falls — Emmalee Stark: 11 kills. Molli Burch: 11 kills. Madalyn Gaulin: 6 kills, 14 assists. Alexis Rosick: 5 aces. Mia Brewer: 17 digs.
Records — Hudson Falls: 5-3, 6-5.
QUEENSBURY 3, SCHUYLERVILLE 0
(at Queensbury)
League: Foothills Council.
Set scores — 25-11, 25-16, 25-11.
Queensbury — Virginia Blankinship: 7 kills, 12 digs. Maddie Delsignore: 14 assists, 5 aces. Alexis Rogers: 5 kills, 3 blocks. Kate Allen: 11 digs, 3 aces. Bella Salatino: 4 kills, 3 blocks. Macey Hertzner: 5 kills.
Schuylerville — Jada Clarke: 7 kills. Averie Doyle: 5 assists, 2 kills.
Records — Queensbury: 7-1, 9-2. Schuylerville: 1-7, 4-8.
