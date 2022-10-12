ROUNDUP: Durkee leads Fort Edward past Hadley-Luzerne

FORT EDWARD — Natalie Durkee served up seven aces and 19 points and had seven kills Wednesday as Fort Edward defeated Hadley-Luzerne 3-1 in Adirondack League volleyball actoin.

Set scores were 25-19, 21-25, 25-17, 25-18.

Durkee added 13 assists and five digs for the Flying Forts, who improved to 6-4 in the league, 6-5 overall.

Haley Saunders and Felicity Columbetti each had 10 points for Fort Edward, with Saunders adding five aces and 17 digs, and Columbetti getting eight kills. Lynelle Colvin finished with 11 digs, six points and four kills.

H-L (3-7, 3-9) got 14 points, four aces and three kills from Riley Daniels, 10 points and eight kills from Jordanna Kenny, and nine points and five digs from Jhianna Baker.

ARGYLE 3, HARTFORD 0: Kylee Humiston racked up 31 digs and McKenna McWhorter added eight kills and seven digs as Argyle topped Hartford.

Set scores were 26-24, 25-22, 25-17.

Raegan Humiston finished with nine kills and a block, and Sarah Gaulin had six kills and three digs for the Scots, who improved to 8-2 in the league, 8-5 overall. Hartford fell to 6-5, 8-7.

SARATOGA CATHOLIC 3, BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 0: Arden Buhrmaster and Rylee Cornell each served up nine points and four aces to lead the Saints to the Wasaren League win.

Set scores were 25-23, 25-19, 25-21.

Gianna Fiordimondo added nine digs, Jacqueline Fornabia added six points, six aces and seven kills, and Sofia Provost had 8 service points for Spa Catholic.

EMMA WILLARD 3, CAMBRIDGE 1: Emma Willard defeated Cambridge in Wasaren League action, 25-22, 22-25, 25-22, 25-17.

Cambridge was led by MaryKate Lebarron with 19 points, 10 aces and six assists, Anna Bailey with 10 points, six aces and two kills, and Gabby Fazioli with six points, five aces and six kills.