ROUNDUP: Corinth sweeps past Burghers

Vivian Millis contributed 10 aces, 11 service points, nine kills and an assist as Corinth swept Warrensburg in an Adirondack League volleyball match on Friday.

Desiree Neville (4 aces, 4 service points, 3 kills, 8 assists) and Samantha Petteys (7 aces, 10 service points, 5 assists, 1 dig) also played strong matches in the 25-14, 25-8, 25-12 victory. The Tomahawks are 5-2 in the league, 5-3 overall.

For Warrensburg, top players included Breanna Anaman (3 kills, 1 dig, 1 service point), Emma Belanger (2 kills, 1 block, 6 digs, 1 service point) and Kate Sesselman (6 assists, 1 kill, 1 dig, 1 ace).

LAKE GEORGE 3, ARGYLE 0: Shannon Starratt had 28 assists and three kills as the unbeaten Warriors beat Argyle by scores of 25-16, 25-15 and 25-9.

Maddie Burke finished with 11 kills, five digs and two aces for Lake George. Evie Burke had seven kills, 17 digs and two aces, Grace York had 15 digs and Caroline Campbell contributed two blocks and five kills.

For Argyle (5-2, 5-3), top players included Carrie Huminston (2 kills, 5 assists, 14 digs), Rebecca Campbell (6 digs) and Kylee Huminston (13 digs, 1 assist).

HADLEY-LUZERNE 3, GRANVILLE 1: Riley Daniels recorded eight service points, six kills, six digs and five assists as the Eagles came away with a 25-20, 16-25, 25-22, 25-20 win over the Golden Horde.

Also having strong games for the Eagles were Jordanna Kenny (6 aces, 10 kills, 4 blocks, 6 digs) and Jenna Shannon (7 service points, 5 kills, 4 digs, 4 assists). Hadley-Luzerne improved to 3-4 in the Adirondack League, 3-6 overall.

Granville’s leaders included Emma Hover (1 ace, 4 kills, 3 blocks), Lilly Strout (3 aces, 3 kills, 4 digs, 2 blocks), Vivian Green (2 aces, 3 assists) and Mara Haskins (2 aces, 4 digs).

HARTFORD 3, FORT EDWARD 0: Addison Potts finished with six kills and a block as the Tanagers beat Fort Edward by scores of 25-18, 25-21 and 25-8

Raeghan Liebig (5 kills, 1 block, 7 digs) and Soleia Lamoureux (8 digs) also had strong matches for Hartford, which improved to 5-3 in the Adirondack League, 6-4 overall.

Fort Edward’s top players included Lynelle Colvin (4 kills, 10 digs), Haley Saunders (1 ace, 2 kills, 10 digs) and Natalie Durkee (3 aces, 3 kills, 7 assists, 8 digs).