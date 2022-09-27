ROUNDUP: Corinth outlasts Fort Edward in five sets

FORT EDWARD — Corinth earned a hard-fought Adirondack League volleyball victory over Fort Edward on Tuesday, winning in dramatic fashion 25-15, 15-25, 25-23, 24-26, 17-15.

Avalon Yanke finished with five kills and two digs and Vivian Mills had four kills, three blocks and two digs for the Tomahawks, who improved to 3-2 in the league, 3-3 overall.

Desiree Neville added 10 service points, six assists and three aces for Corinth, which also got nine points, six assists and two aces from Sam Petteys.

Natalie Durkee led the Flying Forts (3-2) with 14 points, four aces, seven kills, 25 assists and 13 digs. Lynelle Colvin added 22 digs, nine kills, six points and two aces; Ollie Cutler had nine kills and nine digs, and Haley Saunders contributed 10 points, five aces, five kills and 21 digs.

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 3, SCOTIA 0: Jillian Capozucca finished with 14 service points and five aces as South Glens Falls rolled past Scotia in Foothills Council volleyball, 25-19, 25-15, 25-13.

Haley Coro had 12 assists, seven points and two aces for the Bulldogs, who also got seven points and two aces from Colleen Martin. South High improved to 7-1 in the league and overall.

HUDSON FALLS 3, GLOVERSVILLE 2: Sydney Keenan finished with 12 points, Liv Caprood had six kills and Liz Donnelly added five kills as Hudson Falls rallied for the win, 26-28, 26-24, 20-25, 25-22, 15-11.

The Tigers improved to 5-1 in the league and overall.

B-P 3, SCHUYLERVILLE 1: Ellie Mitchell finished with 23 points, 11 aces and 23 assists to lead Broadalbin-Perth past the Black Horses, 19-25, 25-12, 25-22, 25-16.

Lauren King had six kills and four blocks for Schuylerville (2-4, 4-5), with Kyerra Garmley adding eight assists and Madisyn Awilow recording four aces and five digs.

Sami Westfall had six aces, 13 kills and three blocks for the Patriots (5-1, 5-1).

HADLEY-LUZERNE 3, WARRENSBURG 0: Riley Daniels recorded five aces, 10 points, six kills and seven assists as H-L topped Warrensburg, 25-16, 25-18, 25-16.

Bianca Davila added five aces, 11 points and two kills for the Eagles (2-3, 2-5), who also got five kills, five digs and three blocks from Jordanna Kenny, and 11 points and seven aces from Lindsey Grey.

Warrensburg was led by Kate Sesselman with six points, three aces and three assists, Breanna Anaman with five digs, five points and two kills, and Amber Kenyon with eight points.

STILLWATER 3, SARATOGA CATHOLIC 0: Eden Resch served up 17 aces and recorded four kills and three digs Monday as the Warriors defeated Spa Catholic, 25-20, 25-16, 25-16.

Ana Parella added 12 kills, four aces and four digs for Stillwater, which also got 17 assists, three kills and two aces from Kendall Clements.

Sofia Provost had seven service points and one ace, and Jacqueline Fornabia added six points, four aces, four kills and two blocks for the Saints.