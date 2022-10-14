ROUNDUP: Corinth, H-L, Argyle are winners

Desiree Neville had seven kills, three aces, eight service points, eight assists and four digs as Corinth defeated Fort Edward in an Adirondack League volleyball match on Friday.

Alyssa Abbatantuono recorded three kills and five digs in the 25-14, 13-25, 25-18, 25-23 victory. Erin Ward had nine service points, two aces and four digs. The Tomahawks improved to 8-4 in the league, 8-5 overall.

For Fort Edward, top performers included Haley Saunders (7 kills, 20 digs), Natalie Durkee (3 aces, 13 points, 5 kills, 20 assists, 10 digs), Lynelle Colvin (1 ace, 6 points, 7 kills, 14 digs) and Ollie Cutler (2 aces, 11 points, 3 kills, 14 digs).

HADLEY-LUZERNE 3, WARRENSBURG 1: Riley Daniels finished with 13 service points; four digs and eight assists as the Eagles won by scores of 25-17, 21-25, 25-16 and 25-18.

Jordanna Kenny (10 service points, 4 kills, 5 blocks) and Jenna Shannon (6 aces, 12 service points, 4 kills, 5 assists) also played strong games as the Eagles improved to 4-8 in the league.

For Warrensburg, top players included Breanna Anaman (1 kill, 4 digs, 5 service points, 3 aces) and Ahnalie Bills (3 digs, 7 service points, 1 ace).

ARGYLE 3, GRANVILLE 1: Carrie Humiston finished with 10 kills, 16 assists, four aces and six digs as the Scots defeated the Golden Horde, 25-15, 25-14 and 25-14.

Argyle’s other stars included Emilie Wood (7 kills, 1 ace, 2 assists, 1 block), Sarah Gaulin (3 kills, 9 aces) and Kylee Humiston (4 kills, 3 assists, 5 digs). The Scots are 9-2 in the league, 9-5 overall.

For Granville, top players were Lilly Strout (5 kills, 3 digs, 1 ace), Emma Hover (3 kills, 2 blocks), Vivian Green (6 assists, 1 ace, 1 kill) and Courtne Enis (2 digs, 1 kill).