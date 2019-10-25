CORINTH 3, HADLEY-LUZERNE 1
(at Corinth)
League: Adirondack.
Set scores — 25-23, 25-21, 22-25, 25-21.
Corinth — Alexa Abbatantuono: 17 service points, 9 aces, 10 kills, 5 digs, 2 blocks. Sophie Collura: 10 service points, 14 assists. Miranda Dockum: 8 service points, 3 kills. Logan Brownell: 7 service points, 2 kills. Julie Robarge: 2 kills, 1 assist. Kate Wells: 7 service points, 7 digs. Alyssa Abbatantuono: 2 service points, 2 digs. Destany Barrows: 8 digs. Emma Proctor: 2 kills. Ella Wilcox: 3 digs.
Hadley-Luzerne — Paige Baer: 16 service points, 8 aces, 4 kills. Alisa Deuel: 6 assists, 4 digs, 2 blocks. Jane Broekhuizen: 5 service points, 4 kills, 3 blocks.
Records — Corinth: 6-8, 6-11. Hadley-Luzerne: 3-11, 3-15.
HARTFORD 3, GRANVILLE 0
(at Granville)
League: Adirondack.
Set scores — 25-7, 25-13, 25-20.
Hartford — Abigail Monroe: 8 kills. Mattison Viele: 4 aces. Isabella French: 16 assists. Gabbie Mcfarren: 5 aces, 5 digs. Karlee Nims: 8 kills.
Granville — Brynna Sady: 1 kill, 1 dig. Adrienne Printy: 2 kills, 1 dig. Gennie Renaud: 4 digs, 1 ace, 1 service point. Laci Howe: 1 kill, 1 dig, 2 aces, 5 service points. Kaelyn Dekalb: 3 assists, 1 kill, 2 aces, 4 service points. Lilly Strout: 1 assist, 2 blocks.
Records — Hartford: 10-4, 12-6. Granville: 2-12, 2-12.
LAKE GEORGE 3, WARRENSBURG 0
(at Warrensburg)
League: Adirondack.
You have free articles remaining.
Set scores — 25-10, 25-7, 25-17.
Lake George — Alli Zilm: 2 assists, 11 service points. Jazzy Burke: 3 kills, 4 aces, 5 service points. Cassi Wageman: 21 service points, 6 aces, 5 digs. Kendra Cameron: 2 kills. Mikayla Duffy: 4 kills, 4 aces, 5 service points.
Warrensburg — Tenisha Tyrell: 1 kill, 2 service points, 1 block. Sophie Reed: 6 digs. Jordan Robertson: 3 digs, 3 service points, 1 ace. Natalie Bederian: 3 assists, 4 service points, 2 aces. Savannah: 5 service points, 1 block. Ivy Marker: 1 kill, 3 digs, 4 service points, 2 aces.
Records — Lake George: 14-0, 15-1. Warrensburg: 1-13, 1-13.
SOUTH HIGH 3, GLENS FALLS 0
(at Glens Falls)
League: Foothills.
Set scores — 25-21, 25-14, 25-11.
South Glens Falls — Karli Chamberlin: 12 service points, 11 kills. Brooke Ruby: 31 assists. Grace Taylor: 13 kills, 2 blocks. Haylee Scarincio: 13 digs.
Glens Falls — Emily Barber: 7 kills. Jensen Brand: 8 digs. Sarah Phinney: 4 kills. Ella Kules: 19 assists.
Records — Glens Falls: 4-9, 6-9.
QUEENSBURY 3, HUDSON FALLS 0
(at Queensbury)
League: Foothills.
Set scores — 25-11, 25-16, 25-9.
Queensbury — Alexa Ferraro: 24 assists, 18 service points. Bella Salatino: 6 kills, 2 blocks. Bella Carusone: 12 digs, 11 service points. Virginia Blankinship: 9 kills, 8 digs.
Records — Queensbury: 12-2, 14-3. Hudson Falls: 7-6, 8-8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.