ROUNDUP: Corinth, Argyle, Schuylerville earn victories

HARTFORD — Vivian Millis finished with 12 kills, four digs, five service points, three aces and three assists Wednesday as Corinth defeated Hartford, 3-1 in Adirondack League volleyball action.

Set scores were 25-21, 25-23, 18-25, 27-25.

Desiree Neville recorded 10 assists, nine kills, 12 points and four aces for the Tomahawks (7-2, 7-3), who also got 10 points, six aces and three digs from Teagan Grady.

The Tanagers (5-4, 6-6) got seven kills and six digs from Raeghan Liebig, 16 digs from Ava Nadeau, and four kills from Alawnah Dunda.

ARGYLE 3, HADLEY-LUZERNE 0: Emilie Wood had five kills, six aces and three digs to lead the Scots to a 25-4, 25-18, 25-11 win over H-L.

Carrie Humiston added four kills, 14 assists and three aces for Argyle (6-2, 6-4), which also got three kills from McKenna McWhorter and two kills and three blocks from Raegan Humiston.

Jordanna Kenny led the Eagles (3-5, 3-8) with four kills and six digs, and Riley Daniels added three digs, three assists and one ace.

SCHUYLERVILLE 3, SARATOGA CATHOLIC 1: Sophia Wahl recorded eight kills, five aces and 13 points to lead the Black Horses to a non-league win over Spa Catholic.

Set scores were 25-18, 24-26, 25-15, 25-19.

Lauren King also had eight kills and had six aces for Schuylerville (6-6). Miranda Mash and Cat Carpenter each added seven kills, and Mash dished off 17 assists.

Sofia Provost served up 11 points for the Saints, who also got eight points from Jacqueline Fornabia, and seven points, five kills and three assists from Rylee Cornell.

BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 3, CAMBRIDGE 0: Sage Rogers had nine points and nine assists as Berlin-New Lebanon (3-9) defeated Cambridge, 25-10, 27-25, 25-18.

Alexis Rifenburg had four aces, seven digs and 10 assists for B-NL, and Madison Chubb added seven points, five aces and five kills.

Cambridge was led by MaryKate Lebarron with five points and 10 assists, while Gabby Fazioli added six digs and eight kills, and Logan Peters had seven points and five aces.