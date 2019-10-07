{{featured_button_text}}

CAMBRIDGE 3, SARATOGA CATHOLIC 0

(at Saratoga Springs)

League: Wasaren.

Set scores — 25-19,25-23,25-18.

Cambridge — Eden Bailey: 2 service points, 6 kills, 3 digs. Jordyn Griffith: 19 service points, 7 aces, 2 kills. Alice Roosevelt: 9 kills. Adrianna Roarke: 3 service points, 4 kills, 8 assists.

Saratoga Catholic — Kara Wengert: 8 digs. Allison Motler: 9 assists. Grace O’reilly: 5 service points, 5 digs.

STILLWATER 3, BERLIN 0

(at Stillwater)

League: Wasaren.

Set scores — 25-18, 25-18, 25-14.

Stillwater — Olivia Morrell: 20 service points. Kyleigh Frank: 7 kills.

Berlin — Keadra Robeats: 5 assists, 4 aces. Amelia Peura: 5 service points, 3 aces.

CORINTH 3, GRANVILLE 0

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

(at Granville)

League: Adirondack.

Set scores — 25-21, 25-18, 25-8.

Corinth — Emma Proctor: 3 service points, 3 kills. Sophie Collura: 17 assists, 5 service points. Logan Brownell: 16 service points, 3 aces. Miranda Dockum: 5 service points, 2 kills. Alexa Abbatantuono: 10 service points, 8 aces, 10 kills. Kate Wells: 5 digs, 5 service points.

Granville — Brynna Sady: 1 kill, 1 dig, 2 aces. Laci Howe: 1 kill, 3 digs, 2 aces. Lilly Strout: 1 kill, 1 dig, 2 aces. Abby Desiato: 2 kills, 1 dig. Adrienne Printy: 1 kill, 1 ace.

Records — Corinth: 4-5, 5-8. Granville: 1-8, 1-8.

FORT PLAIN 3, HADLEY-LUZERNE 0

(at Hadley-Luzerne)

League: Non-league.

Set scores — 25-18, 25-12, 25-20.

Fort Plain — Mckayla Hayner: 8 aces, 3 digs, 2 kills, 17 service points. Sarah Paradiso: 5 kills, 7 service points. Sydney Shepard: 4 kills, 2 digs. Lauren Weinberger: 3 aces, 8 service points.

Hadley Luzerne — Paige Baer: 2 aces, 8 digs. Alisa Deuel: 8 service points, 4 assists. Kacey Allen: 3 aces, 3 kills.

Records — Hadley Luzerne: 2-8, 2-10.

Coming Soon: Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments