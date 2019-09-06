CAMBRIDGE 3, FORT EDWARD 0
(at Cambridge)
League: Non-league.
Set scores -- 25-16, 25-13, 25-21.
Cambridge -- Eden Bailey: 8 service points, 7 kills. Adrianna Roarke: 10 service points, 4 aces, 6 assists. Katie Simon: 4 service points, 7 assists. Maria Teal: 6 service points, 4 digs, 2 aces.
Fort Edward -- Lillian Newell: 3 kills, 5 assists. Olivia Fisher: 6 service points, 3 kills.
QUEENSBURY 3, AMSTERDAM 0
Foothills Council
Set scores — 25-13, 25-13, 25-7.
Queensbury — Bella Salatino 7 kills 2 aces 1 block, Katie Johnson 6 kills 1 Block, Bella Carusone 8 digs 2 aces, Maddie DelSignore 4 aces 11 Assists, Alexa Ferraro 12 Assists 1 ace
Amsterdam — Adriana Santiago-Bonet 2 kills, Kyrsten Orsini 3 digs, Brianna Francisco 1 block.
Records — Queensbury 1-0, Amsterdam 0-2.
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 3, SCOTIA 0
(at Scotia)
League: Foothills
Set scores -- 25-4, 25-6, 25-11.
South Glens Falls -- Vanessa Lebrun: 10 service points. Grace Taylor: 14 service points, 7 aces, 7 kills, 4 blocks. Sarah Perrotte: 12 service points, 6 aces. Kionah Thomas: 5 kills.
Scotia -- Shanna Ludovici: 7 service points, 2 blocks, 2 kills, 2 assists. Mia Wood: 2 aces, 2 assists. Riley Smith: 1 block, 1 kill.
Records -- South Glens Falls: 1-0, 1-0. Scotia: 0-1, 0-3.
GLOVERSVILLE 3, HUDSON FALLS 1
(at Gloversville)
League: Foothills.
Set scores -- 25-18, 25-18, 22-25, 25-22.
.
G'ville -- Aireana Muhlberger: 33 assists. Macey Salvione: 14 kills, 16 digs. Maddy Avery: 10 kills, 14 digs.
Hudson Falls -- Mia Brewer: 27 service points, 4 aces. Olivia Milligan: 8 kills. Jordan Markham: 21 assists.
Records -- Gloversville: 1-0, 1-0.
BROADALBIN 3, SCHUYLERVILLE 0
(at Broadalbin- Perth)
League: Foothills.
Set scores -- 25-14, 25-12, 25-14.
Broadalbin -- Sophia Rogers: 6 aces, 4 kills, 2 blocks. Eliana Fraser: 3 aces, 5 kills, 1 block. Madison Fariello: 1 ace, 4 kills, 7 assists.
Schuylerville -- Jada Clarke: 7 blocks. Eva Drohobybky: 6 digs, 2 kills.
Records -- Broadalbin: 1-0.
