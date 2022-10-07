ROUNDUP: Burke records 1,000th dig in Lake George win

Maddie Burke recorded her 1,000 career dig as Lake George beat Hadley-Luzerne in an Adirondack League volleyball match on Friday.

Burke had 10 kills, 12 digs and six aces in the Warriors' 25-11, 25-5, 25-10 victory. Shannon Starratt finished with 25 assists and four digs. Evie Burke had 10 kills, seven digs and three aces while Caroline Campbell finished with four kills and two digs.

Leaders for Hadley Luzerne were Jordanna Kenny (3 service poiints, 1 kill, 1 block, 13 digs), Jenna Shannon: 2 points, 3 digs, 2 assists) and Jhianna Baker (3 digs, 1 kill).

ARGYLE 3, CORINTH 1: The Scots improved to 7-2 in the Adirondack League with a 25-17, 27-25, 25-8, 25-22 win over Corinth.

Carrie Humiston had 22 assists, five kills and 11 digs for the Scots. Emilie Wood added 12 kills and two blocks while Kylee Huniston contributed six kills and 16 digs.

For Corinth (7-3 in the league), leaders included Desiree Neville (3 aces, 9 points, 3 kills, 4 assists), Teagan Grady (2 aces, 10 points, 3 digs) and Vivian Millis (1 ace, 5 points, 4 kills, 1 block, 1 assist, 2 digs).

FORT EDWARD 3, GRANVILLE 0: Natalie Durkee finished with six aces, 15 points, three kills, 20 assists and seven digs as the Flying Forts won by scores of 25-17, 25-15 and 25-16.

Other top players for Fort Edward included Lynelle Colvin (8 aces, 13 points, 5 kills, 8 digs), Felicity Columbetti (6 aces, 11 points, 5 kills, 4 digs) and Ollie Cutler (2 aces, 6 points, 8 kills, 9 digs).

Among Granville's stars were Lilly Strout (1 ace, 3 kills, 1 block), Vivian Green (3 aces, 1 block) and Mra Haskins (2 aces).

HARTFORD 3, WARRENSBURG 0: Raeghan Liebig contributed seven kills, four digs and three aces as the Tanagers won by scores of 25-15, 25-10 and 25-8.

Cassie Wade had 10 assists and two aces for Hartford, which is 6-4 in the league and 7-6 overall. Olivia Lindridge had five kills.

For Warrensburg, Bre Anaman (3 digs, 2 service points, 1 ace) and Ahnalie Bills (2 kills, 3 service points) were the leaders.