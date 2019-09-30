SOUTH GLENS FALLS 3, ARGYLE 1
(at South Glens Falls)
League: Non-league.
Set scores — 25-10, 25-23, 20-25, 25-15.
South Glens Falls — Brooke Ruby: 38 assists. Karli Chamberlin: 13 kills, 10 digs. Grace Taylor: 21 kills, 3 blocks. Haylee Scarincio: 29 digs, 8 service points.
Argyle — Jessie Wilson: 2 blocks, 16 assists, 18 digs. Kiana Squires: 3 blocks, 7 kills. Jada Phillips: 26 digs. Shelby Caprood: 1 block, 5 kills. Greta Schneider: 1 block, 9 digs. Alivia Gaulin: 5 blocks.
Records — South Glens Falls: 5-1, 6-1. Argyle: 5-1, 6-3.
CAMBRIDGE 3, BERNE-KNOX 0
(at Cambridge)
League: Non-league.
Set scores — 25-12, 25-17, 25-17.
Cambridge — Jordyn Griffith: 21 service points, 6 kills. Eden Bailey: 3 service points, 8 kills. Alice Roosevelt: 3 service points, 3 kills, 4 blocks. Adrianna Roarke: 8 assists, 1 ace. Maria Teal: 4 aces.
Records — Cambridge: 4-3, 6-3.
SARATOGA CATHOLIC 3, CORINTH 1
(at Corinth)
League: Non-league
Set scores — 25-22, 25-15, 17-25, 25-23.
Saratoga Catholic — Catherine Darcy: 11 service points, 5 aces, 7 assists. Grace O’reilly: 8 service points, 5 kills, 3 aces. Molly O’Reilly: 12 service points, 7 aces, 2 kills. Allison Motler: 10 service points, 7 assists, 4 aces.
Corinth — Sophie Collura: 9 service points, 20 assists. Alexa Abbatantuono: 15 service points, 7 aces, 12 kills, 8 digs. Destany Barrows: 10 digs. Logan Brownell: 11 service points, 3 kills. Miranda Dockum: 6 service points, 3 kills.
Records — Corinth: 2-4, 2-7.
Notes: Saratoga Catholic JV won.
SCHUYLERVILLE 3, STILLWATER 0
(at Stillwater)
League: Non-league
Schuylerville — Jada Clarke: 11 kills. Eva Drohobycky: 9 digs. Anastasia Koumanis: 2 aces, 6 assists.
Stillwater — Kyleigh Frank: 9 kills. Molly Sheehan: 7 service points, 8 digs. Olivia Morrell: 8 assists.
