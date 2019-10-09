Roundup: Bulldogs, Horses, Indians post wins

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 3, AMSTERDAM 0
League: Foothills.
Set scores — 25-9, 25-14, 25-9.
South Glens Falls Stats (7-1, 8-1): Tayler Ostrander 11 points, 4 digs, Brooke Ruby 22 assists, Grace Taylor 9 kills, 9 points, 1 block, Haylee Scarincio 17 points, 10 digs
Amsterdam Stats: Aracelis Muniz 2 kills, Katelyn Demitrasek 3 kills, 1 block, Brianna Francisco 1 ace, 2 kills, 3 blocks
SCHUYLERVILLE 3, JOHNSTOWN 0
(at Schuylerville)
League: Foothills.
Set scores — 25-19, 25-23, 26-24.
Schuylerville — Jada Clarke: 6 kills, 2 blocks. Saige Clarke: 5 kills. Averie Doyle: 6 assists, 3 aces. Anastasia Koumanis: 7 assists.
Johnstown — Julie Wager: 4 digs, 5 kills. Sadie Blowers: 3 digs, 4 kills, 1 assist. Amber Tesi: 5 digs, 3 aces, 9 kills, 3 blocks.
Records — Schuylerville: 2-7, 5-8. Johnstown: 4-4, 5-4.
GLENS FALLS 3, SCOTIA 0
(at Glens Falls)
League: Foothills.
Set scores — 25-12, 25-11, 25-21.
Glens Falls — Sarah Phinney: 5 kills, 3 aces. Ella Kules: 19 assists, 4 aces. Jensen Brand: 4 digs. Anna Wilson: 4 digs. Brooke Vassar: 4 digs, 4 kills.
Scotia — Shanna Ludovici: 1 ace, 9 assists, 2 blocks. Sierra Brodowski: 4 service points, 1 ace. Lorelei Herrera: 2 kills, 2 blocks.
Records — Glens Falls: 3-6, 5-6. Scotia-glenville: 0-7, 0-10.
BROADALBIN-PERTH 3, HUDSON FALLS 0
(at Hudson Falls)
League: Foothills.
Set scores — 25-20, 25-20, 26-24.
Broadalbin-Perth — Sydney Rogers: 3 aces, 6 kills, 1 block, 7 digs. Eliana Fraser: 1 ace, 13 kills, 9 digs, 1 block. Lily Mitchell: 2 aces, 24 assists, 9 digs.
Hudson Falls — Molli Burch: 8 kills. Olivia Milligan: 6 kills, 3 blocks. Madalyn Gaulin: 13 assists, 10 digs. Madelyn Donlon: 1 kill, 3 service points.
FORT EDWARD 3, WARRENSBURG 0
(at Fort Edward)
League: Adirondack.
Set scores — 25-17, 25-15, 25-19.
Fort Edward — Gaby Thomas: 9 aces, 3 kills, 5 digs. Caitlin Mahoney: 3 aces, 7 kills, 5 digs. Olivia Fisher: 5 aces, 11 digs. Lillian Newell: 5 aces, 1 kill, 13 assists, 5 digs. Morgan Fish: 2 aces, 1 kill, 6 digs.
Warrensburg — Tenisha Tyrell: 2 kills, 2 blocks, 1 dig, 1 service point, 1 ace. Sophie Reed: 6 assists, 1 kill, 3 digs, 3 service points, 2 aces. Natalie Bederian: 12 assists, 7 service points, 3 aces. Savannah Kollmann: 3 kills, 3 digs, 8 service points. Ivy Marker: 4 digs, 8 service points, 3 aces.
Records — Fort Edward: 6-4, 7-5.
Notes: JV Fort Edward won
HARTFORD 3, CORINTH 0
(at Hartford)
League: Adirondack.
Set scores — 25-15, 25-11, 25-12.
Hartford — Karlee Nims: 13 kills, 13 service points, 6 aces. Abby Monroe: 8 kills. Isabella French: 27 assists.
Corinth — Alexa Abbatantuono: 7 service points, 6 kills, 3 aces. Sophie Collura: 5 service points, 10 assists, 1 block. Miranda Dockum: 4 service points, 2 kills. Destany Barrows: 6 digs.
Records — Hartford: 6-3, 8-5. Corinth: 4-6, 5-9.
ARGYLE 3, HADLEY-LUZERNE 0
(at Hadley Luzerne)
League: Adirondack.
Set scores — 25-11, 25-19, 25-10.
Argyle — Gretta Schneider: 5 kills, 2 aces. Jada Phillips: 6 digs, 6 aces. Shelby Caprood: 10 kills. Jessie Wilson: 5 kills, 21 assists, 3 aces, 10 digs. Denasia Pompey: 5 kills, 2 blocks. Alivia Gaulin: 3 aces, 2 kills, 1 block.
Hadley-Luzerne — Alisa Deuel: 3 kills, 4 digs, 2 assists. Jane Broekhuizen: 5 digs. Elaina Diamond: 4 digs.
Records — Argyle: 8-1, 9-3. Hadley-Luzerne: 2-7, 2-9.
LAKE GEORGE 3, GRANVILLE 0
(at Lake George)
League: Adirondack.
Set scores — 25-4, 25-6, 25-2.
Lake George — Alli Zilm: 10 assists. Mikayla Duffy: 5 kills, 21 service points, 10 aces. Ella Fox: 7 kills, 13 service points, 7 aces. Cassi Wagemann: 18 service points. Jazzy Burke: 7 kills.
Granville — Brynna Sady: 2 digs. Adrienne Printy: 6 digs, 1 block. Abby Desiato: 1 kill. Areah Quinlan: 1 kill, 5 digs. Kaelyn Dekalb: 1 assist, 1 dig. Lilly Strout: 2 blocks.
Records — Lake George: 10-0, 11-0.
CAMBRIDGE 3, STILLWATER 0
(at Cambridge)
League: Wasaren.
Set scores — 25-13, 25-20, 25-15.
Cambridge — Adrianna Roarke: 9 aces, 12 service points, 8 assists, 4 kills. Katie Simon: 15 service points, 4 aces, 2 kills, 11 assists. Eden: 5 kills.
Stillwater — Ryleigh Mcdonagh: 6 service points. Kylie Frank: 3 aces.
Records — Cambridge: 6-5.
SARATOGA CATHOLIC 3, HOOSIC VALLEY 0
(at Saratoga Springs)
League: Wasaren.
Set scores — 27-25,25-20,25-20.
Saratoga Central Catholic — Grace O’Reilly: 8 service points, 5 kills, 8 digs. Kara Wengert: 10 digs. Annie Naughton: 7 service points, 10 kills. Molly O’Reilly: 10 service points, 5 aces, 2 assists. Allison Motler: 8 service points, 3 aces, 10 assists, 4 kills.
Hoosic Valley — Olivia Smith: 15 service points, 7 aces, 5 kills. Shannon Brown: 2 aces, 5 assists.
