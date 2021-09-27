ROUNDUP: Argyle tops Hartford in 3 sets

Argyle defeated Hartford in three sets on Monday to improve to 6-1, handing the Tanagers their first loss. The outcome left Lake George as the only unbeaten team in the Adirondack League.
Saratoga Catholic and Waterford were winners in the Wasaren League.
ARGYLE 3, HARTFORD 0
(at Hartford)
League: Adirondack.
Set scores — 25-20, 25-23, 25-15.
Argyle — Lillirose Prevost: 5 kills. Katie Lindsay: 15 assists, 5 kills. Julia Bolio: 3 digs. Lilly Kingsley: 8 digs. Anna Aubrey: 3 kills, 2 aces. Kylie Ricciardelli: 2 kills, 2 blocks. Emilie Wood: 3 kills. Skylar Mcdougall: 2 digs, 4 kills, 2 blocks. Kylee Humiston: 4 digs.
Hartford — Sarah Monroe: 18 digs, 7 kills. Gabbie McFarren: 17 digs. Karlee Nims: 11 kills. Izzy French: 15 assists.
Records — Argyle: 5-1, 6-1. Hartford: 5-1, 6-1.
SARATOGA CENTRAL CATHOLIC 3,
MECHANICVILLE 0
(at Saratoga Catholic)
League: Wasaren.
Set scores — 25-22, 25-23, 25-18.
Saratoga Catholic — Liz Best: 9 service points, 2 aces. Allison Motler: 8 service points, 1 ace, 8 assists. Jacqueline Fornabia: 7 service points, 2 aces, 5 kills, 5 blocks. Arden Buhrmaster: 6 service points, 2 kills, 2 digs.
Mechanicville — Hailie Phelps: 8 service points, 5 kills. Jenna Tesoriero: 8 service points, 14 assists.
WATERFORD 3, CAMBRIDGE 0
(at Waterford)
League: Wasaren.
Set scores — 25-18, 25-9, 25-1.
Waterford — Kiley Pennick: 22 service points, 9 kills, 11 assists. Skyler Kennedy: 4 blocks, 7 kills.
Cambridge — Gabby Fazioli: 3 service points, 5 digs. Lauren Archambeaullt: 3 service points, 1 block, 1 ace.
HARTFORD 3, HADLEY-LUZERNE 0
(at Hadley-Luzerne, Friday)
League: Adirondack.
Set scores — 25-14, 26-24, 25-13.
Hartford — Karlee Nims: 13 kills, 4 aces. Soleia Lamoureux: 3 aces, 5 digs.
Hadley Luzerne — Lindsey Grey: 5 service points, 2 kills. Riley Daniels: 6 service points, 3 digs, 4 assists. Kelly Hogan: 5 service points, 2 kills, 2 blocks.
Records — Hartford: 5-0, 6-0. Hadley Luzerne: 2-3, 2-4.