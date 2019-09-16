{{featured_button_text}}
Volleyball: Hudson Falls at Argyle

Argyle's Alivia Gaulin (10) sends the ball over the net as Hudson Falls' Olivia Milligan (7) and Hannah Strong (3) try to block during Monday's volleyball match.

 Greg Brownell, brownell@poststar.com

ARGYLE 3, HUDSON FALLS 2

(at Argyle)

League: Non-league.

Set scores — 24-26, 21-25, 26-24, 25-14, 25-10.

Argyle — Jessie Wilson: 33 digs, 23 assists, 7 kills, 5 aces. Kiana Squires: 6 kills, 2 assists, 6 digs. Denasia Pompey: 5 kills, 5 blocks. Livi Gaulin: 4 kills, 7 blocks, 6 digs. Gretta Schneider: 6 kills, 5 aces, 14 digs. Jada Phillips: 2 aces, 23 digs. Shelby Caprood: 5 kills, 1 block. Lilly Kingsley: 4 aces.

Hudson Falls — Hannah Strong: 8 kills, Olivia Milligan: 6 kills, Molli Burch: 6 aces, 6 kills.

Records — Argyle: 2-0, 3-1.

GLOVERVILLE 3, SCHUYLERVILLE 0

(at Gloversville)

League: Foothills.

Set scores — 25-15, 25-15, 25-19.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Gloverville — Aireana Muhlberger: 22 assists. Macey Salvione: 6 aces. Maddy Avery: 6 kills. Alana Biasini: 14 service points. Hailee Thompson: 5 digs.

Schuylerville — Jada Clark: 3 kills, 3 blocks. Anastasia Koumanis: 4 assists. Molly Vianese: 6 digs.

Records — Gloversville: 3-1, 3-1.

HARTFORD 3, SARATOGA CATHOLIC 0

(at Hartford)

League: Non-league

Set scores — 26-24, 25-19, 25-13.

Hartford — Abby Monroe: 6 blocks, 5 kills, 5 digs. Izzy French: 12 assists, 10 service points. Alexis Sesselman: 13 service points, 3 aces, 3 kills. Sarah Monroe: 6 kills.

Saratoga Catholic — Grace O’Reilly: 6 service points, 2 aces, 2 kills. Annie Naughton: 6 service points, 1 ace, 4 kills. Allison Motler: 6 service points, 3 aces, 7 assists.

Records — Hartford: 1-1, 2-2.

Coming Soon: Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments