ARGYLE 3, HUDSON FALLS 2
(at Argyle)
League: Non-league.
Set scores — 24-26, 21-25, 26-24, 25-14, 25-10.
Argyle — Jessie Wilson: 33 digs, 23 assists, 7 kills, 5 aces. Kiana Squires: 6 kills, 2 assists, 6 digs. Denasia Pompey: 5 kills, 5 blocks. Livi Gaulin: 4 kills, 7 blocks, 6 digs. Gretta Schneider: 6 kills, 5 aces, 14 digs. Jada Phillips: 2 aces, 23 digs. Shelby Caprood: 5 kills, 1 block. Lilly Kingsley: 4 aces.
Hudson Falls — Hannah Strong: 8 kills, Olivia Milligan: 6 kills, Molli Burch: 6 aces, 6 kills.
Records — Argyle: 2-0, 3-1.
GLOVERVILLE 3, SCHUYLERVILLE 0
(at Gloversville)
League: Foothills.
Set scores — 25-15, 25-15, 25-19.
You have free articles remaining.
Gloverville — Aireana Muhlberger: 22 assists. Macey Salvione: 6 aces. Maddy Avery: 6 kills. Alana Biasini: 14 service points. Hailee Thompson: 5 digs.
Schuylerville — Jada Clark: 3 kills, 3 blocks. Anastasia Koumanis: 4 assists. Molly Vianese: 6 digs.
Records — Gloversville: 3-1, 3-1.
HARTFORD 3, SARATOGA CATHOLIC 0
(at Hartford)
League: Non-league
Set scores — 26-24, 25-19, 25-13.
Hartford — Abby Monroe: 6 blocks, 5 kills, 5 digs. Izzy French: 12 assists, 10 service points. Alexis Sesselman: 13 service points, 3 aces, 3 kills. Sarah Monroe: 6 kills.
Saratoga Catholic — Grace O’Reilly: 6 service points, 2 aces, 2 kills. Annie Naughton: 6 service points, 1 ace, 4 kills. Allison Motler: 6 service points, 3 aces, 7 assists.
Records — Hartford: 1-1, 2-2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.