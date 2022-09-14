ROUNDUP: Argyle prevails in 5 sets vs. Corinth; L.G., Forts win

Argyle won a five-set thriller against Corinth on Wednesday night to improved to 2-1 in Adirondack League volleyball.

Carrie Humiston recorded 10 aces, 17 assists and three kills for the Scots, who won 25-12, 20-25, 25-20, 21-25 and 15-9. Other top players included Emilie Wood (4 blocks, 6 kills, 2 aces) and Kylee Humiston (4 kills, 3 aces, 3 assists, 12 digs).

Among Corinth’s best players were Erin Ward (10 digs,10 points, 2 aces, 1 kill), Desiree Neville (7 assists, 2 digs, 10 points, 1 kill, 5 aces) and Samantha Peteys (11 points, 5 aces, 1 kill, 1 assist).

LAKE GEORGE 3, HADLEY-LUZERNE 0: The Warriors improved to 3-0 with a three-set victory over the Eagles, all by identical scores of 25-9.

Shannon Starratt finished with 18 assists and three kills for Lake George. Also contributing were Ella Fox (13 kills, 5 digs, 4 aces, 13 service points), Grace York (5 digs, 4 aces, 17 service points) and Evie Burke (2 kills, 3 digs, 4 aces, 8 service points).

For Hadley-Luzerne, Jhianna Baker had five digs and one block, Jordanna Kenny had three blocks and an ace and Lindsey Grey contributed two kills and four digs.

FORT EDWARD 3, GRANVILLE 0: Haley Saunders finished with one ace, nine kills, two blocks, five digs and five points as the Flying Forts downed Granville by the scores of 25-21, 25-15 and 25-12.

Also having strong games for the 2-1 Forts were Natalie Durkee (10 aces, 16 points, 3 kills, 17 assists, 8 digs), Lynelle Colvin (4 aces, 6 kills, 4 digs, 6 points) and Ella Aul (11 points, 4 digs).

Granville’s top players were Lilly Strout (2 kills, 6 digs, 4 aces), Emma Hover (1 kill, 2 digs) and Courtney Ennis (2 aces).