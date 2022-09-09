ROUNDUP: Argyle, Fort Edward, Corinth post Adirondack victories

Carrie Humiston recorded 4 aces and 4 kills as the Argyle Scots won by scores of 25-23, 23-25, 25-15 and 25-19 over Hadley-Luzerne in Adirondack League volleyball on Friday.

Also for Argyle (1-1), Sarah Gaulin had 4 kills, Emilie Wood had 9 kills and 2 blocks and Kylee Humiston finished with 6 digs, 2 assists and 3 kills. Hadley-Luzerne’s top performers included Jordanna Kenny (13 kills, 4 blocks), Riley Daniels (3 aces, 2 kills) and Jenna Shannon (5 service points, 5 kills, 4 digs, 7 assists).

FORT EDWARD 3, WARRENSBURG 0: Haley Saunders finished with 4 aces, 11 points, 3 kills and 2 blocks as the Flying Forts evened their record at 1-1.

Set scores were 25-11, 25-13 and 25-8. Also contributing strong games for the Forts were Natalie Durkee (5 aces, 11 points, 5 kills, 16 assists 7 digs) and Lynelle Colvin (7 aces, 4 kills, 9 digs, 15 points). Ollie Cutler and Felicity Columbetti also each had 6 kills apiece.

Among Warrensburg’s top players were Bridget Anaman (4 kills, 6 digs, 11 service points, 4 aces), Emma Belanger (4 kills, 1 dig) and Kate Sesslemen (12 assists).

CORINTH 3, HARTFORD 0: The Tomahawks moved to 2-0 in the Adirondack League with a 25-23, 25-22, 25-17 victory.

Vivian Millis had 2 aces, 6 points and 2 kills for Corinth. Other top performers included Desiree Neville (3 aces, 10 points, 3 kills, 4 assists) and Samantha Petteys (11 points, 2 kills, 3 assists).

For Hartford, Raeghan Liebig had 6 kills, Cassandra Wade recorded 15 assists and Olivia Lindridge finished with 6 kills.

SPA CATHOLIC 3, HOOSIC VALLEY 2: The Saints won their home opener by scores of 14-25, 25-15, 29-27, 18-25 and 15-9.

Saratoga Catholic leaders included Jacqueline Fornabia (6 kills, 1 block), Arianna Bennett (8 service points, 4 assist) and Sofia Provost (16 service points, 4 aces, 5 digs). For Hoosic Valley, Bri Fitzgerald had 25 digs and 3 kills and Kate Marbot recorded 7 aces and 2 kills.