ARGYLE 3, FORT EDWARD 1
(at Fort Edward, Wednesday)
League: Adirondack League.
Set scores — 25-6, 20-25, 25-20, 25-18.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Argyle — Gretta Schneider: 5 kills, 15 digs, 1 block. Jada Phillips: 14 digs. Jessie Wilson: 8 kills, 10 digs, 21 assists. Denasia Pompey: 7 kills, 1 block. Alivia Gaulin: 4 kills, 1 block. Kiana Squires: 4 kills. Shelby Caprood: 9 kills.
Fort Edward — Lillian Newell: 2 blocks, 12 assists, 7 digs. Olivia Fisher: 2 kills, 3 aces, 9 digs. Caitlin Mahoney: 15 digs. Gaby Thomas: 8 aces, 7 kills, 18 digs. Morgan Fish: 14 digs, 2 kills.
Records — Argyle: 6-1, 7-3. Fort Edward: 4-3, 5-4.
Comments: Argyle JV won.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.