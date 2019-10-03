{{featured_button_text}}

ARGYLE 3, FORT EDWARD 1

(at Fort Edward, Wednesday)

League: Adirondack League.

Set scores — 25-6, 20-25, 25-20, 25-18.

Argyle — Gretta Schneider: 5 kills, 15 digs, 1 block. Jada Phillips: 14 digs. Jessie Wilson: 8 kills, 10 digs, 21 assists. Denasia Pompey: 7 kills, 1 block. Alivia Gaulin: 4 kills, 1 block. Kiana Squires: 4 kills. Shelby Caprood: 9 kills.

Fort Edward — Lillian Newell: 2 blocks, 12 assists, 7 digs. Olivia Fisher: 2 kills, 3 aces, 9 digs. Caitlin Mahoney: 15 digs. Gaby Thomas: 8 aces, 7 kills, 18 digs. Morgan Fish: 14 digs, 2 kills.

Records — Argyle: 6-1, 7-3. Fort Edward: 4-3, 5-4.

Comments: Argyle JV won.

