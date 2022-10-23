Queensbury wraps up Foothills Council title

QUEENSBURY — In the scramble to fit in a makeup volleyball match, Queensbury ended up playing at 9 o'clock on Sunday morning.

The Spartans were up to the task, cruising to a 25-6, 25-14, 25-11 victory over Johnstown, wrapping up the Foothills Council title for Queensbury.

"It was crazy, between buses and officials, it ended up being the only time we could play," Spartans coach Tyler Carey said by phone Sunday evening. "(Johnstown) even offered to forfeit, but the league said we had to play it, because (second-place) South High had a vested interest in the match. They tried to come (Monday), but they couldn't get a bus."

Seniors Lilly Slattery and Kaliyah Davis each had six kills to lead Queensbury, which finished the regular season at 12-1 in the league, 16-2 overall. Slattery also served up six aces, Davis and Kenzie Richards each had four aces, Hailey Burdick finished with eight digs, and Caleigh Johnson added four kills.

Johnstown (2-11 league) was led by Alandra Oddy with four kills and five digs, and Maci Rose with six digs.

The Section II Volleyball Tournament seedings are set for Tuesday, and Carey said he expects the Spartans to get the No. 2 seed in Class A behind perennial power Burnt Hills. Holy Names, South Glens Falls, Columbia and Mohonasen are also in the mix.

Queensbury is led by its nucleus of six seniors — Davis, Slattery, Burdick, Madie Sheehan, Alaina Diffee, mostly outside hitters, and Lacey Russell, who took over at libero.

"They have played together since seventh grade," Carey said. "I left coaching for a couple of years, and when I came back, I had them all on modified. Now they're all on varsity, six seniors who have played together forever. It's a nice group — there's no drama, no issues, they're focused.

"We know the goal is to get to the final against Burnt Hills, but it's an uphill climb to get there — everyone is tough," Carey added.