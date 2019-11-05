BALLSTON SPA — Coaches will often be leery of the prospect of having to beat the same team three times in one season.
Tuesday night showed why, as third-seeded Queensbury overcame its early season troubles against No. 2 South Glens Falls to come away with a 26-24, 25-19, 25-23 win in the Class A semifinals of the Section II Volleyball Tournament at Ballston Spa High School.
The Bulldogs had swept the Spartans in two meetings earlier this season.
The Spartans advance to play No. 1 Burnt Hills on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Saratoga Springs High School in the Class A championship.
"We spent a lot of time talking about us," said Queensbury coach Tyler Carey. "The kids were playing with a lot of hesitation and not doing what's best for us. We talked about mental toughness. The kids fought for each other instead of for themselves."
Carey said his team was able to counter attack South High on Tuesday.
"They're (South Glens Falls) going to get their numbers and make damage so we had to try to find a way to hold it together," Carey said. "In film, we took the time to figure out who was doing the most damage so we tried to throw something different at them to put in a chink in the armor."
Queensbury (15-3) received strong serving from Maddie Delsignore, Virginia Blankinship, Katie Johnson, Macey Hertzner, Alexa Ferraro, Rachel Mannix and Bella Carusone.
