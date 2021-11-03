Queensbury tops South High, reaches Class A final

Queensbury narrowly defeated South Glens Falls in the first two sets Wednesday, 26-24 and 25-22, before rolling to a 25-11 win in the third set to earn a spot in the Class A final of the Section II Volleyball Tournament.

The second-seeded Spartans, who improved to 17-1 overall, advance to face perennial power Burnt Hills on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Saratoga Springs High School.

Rachel Beth Mannix finished with 18 assists, five aces and eight digs for Queensbury, which also got 12 kills and six digs from Lily Slattery, and 10 kills and 10 digs from Kaliyah Davis. Kate Allen added 17 digs for the Spartans.

South Glens Falls got 21 assists and seven service points from Haley Corso, and Kate McDonough had 10 kills and four blocks.

QUEENSBURY 3,

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 0

(at Broadalbin-Perth)

Class A Semifinal

Set scores — 26-24, 25-22, 25-11.

Queensbury — Rachel Beth Mannix: 18 assists, 5 aces, 8 digs. Lily Slattery: 12 kills, 6 digs. Kaliyah Davis: 10 kills, 10 digs. Kate Allen: 17 digs. Madison Sheehan: 2 blocks. Mia Carusone: 6 digs. Grace Russell: 2 blocks.

South Glens Falls — Haley Corso: 21 assists, 7 service points, 3 aces. Kate McDonough: 10 kills, 4 blocks. Cassie Ogburn: 5 service points.

Records — Queensbury: 17-1.

Next up: Queensbury faces No. 1 seed Burnt Hills in the Section II finals on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Saratoga Springs High School.

