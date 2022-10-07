 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Queensbury hosts Power of Pink tournament

  • 0

Queensbury will host its 14th Power of Pink Volleyball Tournament on Saturday on the school campus.

Twenty-nine varsity teams are scheduled to compete on eight courts in all four of the school district's buildings. The tournament begins at 8 a.m. and runs all day.

Money raised at the event will benefit the Side-Out Foundation, an organization that raises funds for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer. There will be raffles and other fund-raising efforts at the tournament. Each competing team has also been raising money.

Food trucks will be at the event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

College football at 49? North Dakota lineman has right stuff

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News