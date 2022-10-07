Queensbury hosts Power of Pink tournament

Queensbury will host its 14th Power of Pink Volleyball Tournament on Saturday on the school campus.

Twenty-nine varsity teams are scheduled to compete on eight courts in all four of the school district's buildings. The tournament begins at 8 a.m. and runs all day.

Money raised at the event will benefit the Side-Out Foundation, an organization that raises funds for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer. There will be raffles and other fund-raising efforts at the tournament. Each competing team has also been raising money.

Food trucks will be at the event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.