Queensbury finishes 12-0 in volleyball

QUEENSBURY — Queensbury beat Schuylerville 25-9, 25-14 and 25-9 on Friday to finish the Fall II season with a 12-0 record.

Foothills Council volleyball teams played only within their division this season. There will not be a chance to play Gloversville, which finished on top of the South Division.

Coach Tyler Carey said he was just glad to get the season in and see his players get a chance to play.

“From the first day they showed up at practice, they never stopped," he said. "I knew it would be tough to replace the seniors from the year before, but luckily just before the pandemic started, these girls had a chance to play club together. I knew if they stayed healthy, they’d have a pretty good shot at it.”

The Spartans were led Friday by seniors Maddie Delsignore (21 assists, 3 aces), Macey Hertzner (6 kills, 2 aces), Emma Chase (10 digs, 2 aces) and Katie Johnson (5 kills, 3 aces, 7 digs).

QHS 3, Schuylerville 0 Set scores — 25-9, 25-14, 25-9. Queensbury — Maddie Delsignore: 21 assists, 3 aces. Macey Hertzner: 6 kills, 2 aces. Emma Chase: 10 digs, 2 aces. Katie Johnson: 5 kills, 3 aces, 7 digs. Kaliyah Davis: 6 kills, 5 digs, 8 aces. Alexis Rogers: 3 blocks, 4 kills. Maddie Sheehan: 4 kills. Schuylerville — Molly Vianese: 4 digs. Anastasia Koumanis: 4 digs, 3 assists. Sydney Reuter: 6 digs. Records — Queensbury: 12-0, 12-0. Schuylerville: 0-12, 3-14.

