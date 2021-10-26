QHS, Lake George earn No. 2 volleyball seeds (with brackets)

Foothills Council champion Queensbury and Adirondack League champ Lake George earned No. 2 seeds as pairings for the Section II Girls Volleyball Tournament were announced on Tuesday.
The tournament begins with opening-round play on Wednesday and runs through finals at Saratoga High School on Nov. 5 and 6. Champions will move on to state regionals with an eye on reaching the state final four at Cool Insuring Arena the weekend of Nov. 20-21.
Class D features a pair of defending sectional champions. Top-ranked Galway won Class D in 2019, the last time the full tournament was held, while second-seeded Lake George was the Class C winner. Lake George fell just below the cutoff for Class D this year.
Argyle was seeded third and Hartford fourth in Class D. All four top seeds host quarterfinals on Friday.
Queensbury hosts Troy in a Thursday Class A quarterfinal while third-seeded South Glens Falls welcomes Scotia. Perennial sectional champion Burnt Hills got the No. 1 seed.
In Class C, Saratoga Catholic was seeded fourth and Schuylerville is ninth. Fonda and Mayfield were the top two seeds. Hudson Falls earned the fifth seed in Class B and will visit Catholic Central in a Thursday quarterfinal.