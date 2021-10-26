QHS, Lake George earn No. 2 volleyball seeds (with brackets)

Foothills Council champion Queensbury and Adirondack League champ Lake George earned No. 2 seeds as pairings for the Section II Girls Volleyball Tournament were announced on Tuesday.

The tournament begins with opening-round play on Wednesday and runs through finals at Saratoga High School on Nov. 5 and 6. Champions will move on to state regionals with an eye on reaching the state final four at Cool Insuring Arena the weekend of Nov. 20-21.

Class D features a pair of defending sectional champions. Top-ranked Galway won Class D in 2019, the last time the full tournament was held, while second-seeded Lake George was the Class C winner. Lake George fell just below the cutoff for Class D this year.

Argyle was seeded third and Hartford fourth in Class D. All four top seeds host quarterfinals on Friday.

Queensbury hosts Troy in a Thursday Class A quarterfinal while third-seeded South Glens Falls welcomes Scotia. Perennial sectional champion Burnt Hills got the No. 1 seed.

In Class C, Saratoga Catholic was seeded fourth and Schuylerville is ninth. Fonda and Mayfield were the top two seeds. Hudson Falls earned the fifth seed in Class B and will visit Catholic Central in a Thursday quarterfinal.

Sect. II Volleyball WEDNESDAY'S OPENING ROUND Class B Schalmont at Lansingburgh, 5 p.m. Class C Albany Academy at Tamarac, 5 p.m. Rensselaer at Saratoga Catholic, 5 p.m. Taconic Hills at Chatham, 5 p.m. Catskill at Voorheesville, 5 p.m. Stillwater at Johnstown, 5 p.m. Schuylerville at Greenville, 5:30 p.m. Class D Opening Round Warrensburg at Maple Hill, 5 p.m. Germantown at Mekeel Christian, 5 p.m. Middleburgh at Loudonville Christian, 5 p.m. THURSDAY'S QUARTERFINALS Class AA Shaker at Shenendehowa, 5 p.m. Ballston Spa at Saratoga, 5 p.m. Bethlehem at Colonie, 5 p.m. Guilderland at Columbia, 5 p.m. Class A Scotia at South High, 4:30 p.m. Mohonasen at Averill Park, 5 p.m. Troy at Queensbury, 5 p.m. Class B Schalmont/Lansingburgh winner at Broadalbin-Perth, 5 p.m. Hudson Falls at Catholic Central, 5 p.m. Ichabod Crane at Notre Dame, 5 p.m. Emma Willard at Holy Names, 5 p.m. FRIDAY'S QUARTERFINALS Class D Warrensburg/Maple Hill winner at Galway, 5 p.m. Waterford at Hartford, 5 p.m. Germantown/Mekeel Christian winner at Argyle, 5 p.m. Loud. Christian/Middleburgh winner at Lake George, 5 p.m

