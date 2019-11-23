{{featured_button_text}}

Lake George had a tough assignment for its first two-game match at the State Girls Volleyball Tournament on Saturday, losing to Section I's Valhalla, 25-18, 25-18.

The reason it was a tough assignment was because of the Vikings' one-girl wrecking crew in Jasmine Grant, a West Point-bound senior middle hitter who had 14 kills and two blocks for points in the two games.

Unofficially, Mikayla Duffy had three kills in the matches for Lake George, which plays Portville in its second match of the day. Alli Zilm had seven assists.

