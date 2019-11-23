Lake George had a tough assignment for its first two-game match at the State Girls Volleyball Tournament on Saturday, losing to Section I's Valhalla, 25-18, 25-18.
The reason it was a tough assignment was because of the Vikings' one-girl wrecking crew in Jasmine Grant, a West Point-bound senior middle hitter who had 14 kills and two blocks for points in the two games.
Unofficially, Mikayla Duffy had three kills in the matches for Lake George, which plays Portville in its second match of the day. Alli Zilm had seven assists.
You have free articles remaining.
In its next match, Portville topped Lake George 25-12, 25-21. In the first set, the Warriors seemed to suffer from a quick turnaround. In the second set, Lake George once held some early leads, but never after its 11-10 advantage.
The Warriors finish pool play with a match later today vs. Pierson-Bridgehampton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.