Lake George volleyball falls in state final four

GLENS FALLS — Lake George’s run to the State Girls Volleyball Tournament came to an end Saturday in Class D pool play at Cool Insuring Arena.
The Warriors finished 1-5 in pool play, splitting with Living Word Academy, but losing twice each to Harley-Allendale Columbia and defending state champ Mount Academy.
Lake George, 20-0 coming into the tournament, played without two of its best senior players, as both Maddie Burke and Ella Fox were on crutches.
Mount and HAC advanced to Sunday's 10 a.m. Class D state final.
