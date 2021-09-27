Lake George tops Bulldogs to stay unbeaten

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Lake George had a crowded Senior Night last spring at the end of the Fall II season. They said goodbye to six players, including Adirondack League MVP Jasmine Burke.

But the Warriors are back on top of their game this fall with a new lineup. Lake George defeated South Glens Falls in a four-set non-league match on Monday night to stay unbeaten at 5-0.

The Warriors are the only undefeated team left in the Adirondack League, and they've won 19 straight matches. South High, one of the better Foothills Council programs, was bound to be a good measuring stick for them.

"I was interested to see how we would step up against them," Lake George coach Brittany Rodrigues said. "They play a much harder schedule than we do. It was really a dogfight the whole time. My kids had a great time. They had to battle it out; that was something they hadn’t done in a long time."

After a first-set loss of 20-25, the Warriors came back to win the next three 27-25, 25-22 and 25-16. Maddie Burke had 36 digs, Ella Fox recorded 17 kills and Shannon Starratt finished with 23 assists in the winning effort.