Lake George tops Argyle; Hartford falls to Galway in Class D

BALLSTON SPA — The Lake George Warriors lost focus for only a few minutes Wednesday night, but it was enough for a little wake-up call.

Argyle was able to make up ground and steal the third set of their Class D semifinal of the Section II Volleyball Tournament.

Once settled, Lake George used a scorching run to finish off the Scots for a 25-19, 25-13, 23-25, 25-6 victory, in what was also longtime Argyle coach Peggy Seese’s final match.

The second-seeded Warriors, now 18-0, set up a battle of unbeatens with No. 1 seed Galway (15-0) in Saturday’s 5 p.m. final at Saratoga Springs High School.

Galway swept Hartford 25-17, 25-13, 25-10 in Wednesday’s other semifinal.

Argyle (13-5) had battled Lake George point-for-point early in the first two sets before the Warriors pulled away. In the third set, however, the Scots stayed with them as the teams traded leads. Argyle scored six straight points to open a 23-21 lead before taking the set.

“We got distracted from the goal we set for ourselves — we started getting excited,” said Maddie Burke, Lake George’s junior libero, who had 36 digs and 30 service receptions. “We needed a breather, I think we were getting wound up from having a good game prior to it.”

“Our coach had a pep talk with us — we were getting kind of cocky in the third set, we were really losing focus,” said junior outside hitter Ella Fox, who finished with 22 kills. “She told us we have to respect winning and that really made us focus. ... I think we all came together that fourth set, we all worked together more and we were definitely more focused.”

The Warriors reeled off a terrific stretch run in the fourth set. Freshman Evie Burke served up seven consecutive points and Fox served for six more as Lake George built a 21-3 lead on its way to the win.

“No one expects playing Argyle is going to be easy — they are scrappy, they don’t let a lot hit the floor,” Lake George coach Brittany Rodrigues said. “So we had to stay focused, which is something we’ve been working on all season — we lost it a little bit there, but then we came back down, got focused and finished the job, exactly what I know they’re capable of doing.”

“It’s a game of momentum, and we were playing as hard as we could,” said Seese, who is retiring from a 31-year coaching career. “We kept them out of system a lot in the third game, so that made the difference. I’m proud of my kids — we were the underdogs, and other that last game, we gave them a match.”

Evie Burke and Olivia Gates, the Warriors’ lone senior starter, each had eight kills in the match, and Gates added four aces. Evie Burke and Shannon Starratt added 17 and 16 assists, respectively.

Lake George advances to the Section II finals for the first time since 2019, when the Warriors won Class C. They were undefeated Adirondack League champs in last spring’s coronavirus-delayed Fall II volleyball season.

“I’m really excited,” Fox said. “Every practice counts — as long as we keep working hard, we can play hard.”

“This is something that they’ve wanted all year long,” Rodrigues said. “They’re a very competitive team, they’re not afraid of it, they will do whatever it takes to get there, so I’m not surprised that we’re walking into the sectional finals with this team.

“A lot of people underestimated them because this lineup is essentially brand-new from last year’s, so I’m really proud of them,” Rodrigues added. “Their hard work is going to pay off hopefully.”

Seese — who is also retiring from teaching at the end of the school year (“It’ll sink in later,” she said) — said her team performed well despite plenty of adversity with illness, injuries and COVID protocols this season.

“These kids have done remarkably well — they’re very resilient,” Seese said. “We’ve never had the same lineup, and no matter where I’ve asked the kids to play, they do it and they figure out a way to win with it.”

In the earlier semifinal, fourth-seeded Hartford saw its season end with a 17-5 record at the hands of a very talented and skilled Galway club.

“We lost to a team that’s just flat-out better than us,” Tanagers coach Wendy Harrington said. “They just have so many weapons — kids that drill the ball from every area, their back-row attacks are really solid and their outside is just brutal.”

The Golden Eagles, who defeated Argyle for the Class D title in 2019, rolled past Hartford in three sets.

“We all wanted to go for the upset, and sometimes hard work can beat talent. It just wasn’t our day,” senior Karlee Nims said. “These girls are like my family, I love them all. I’ve been on varsity for five years, I’ve had Sarah (Monroe) and Gabbie (McFarren) with me four years. We’ve always played together hard.”

