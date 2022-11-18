Lake George takes a shot at state volleyball title

LAKE GEORGE — Maddie Burke limped into the Lake George High School gymnasium for practice earlier this week.

A senior, Burke is one of the mainstays on a Warriors team that is heading to the State Girls Volleyball Tournament on Saturday morning at Cool Insuring Arena.

She also has a high-ankle sprain — suffered in practice last week — for which she's been undergoing physical therapy.

Spirited and undaunted, like the rest of her teammates, Burke said she plans to play this weekend.

"Oh, yeah, I'll be fine," she said.

Just try and stop her.

Three years ago, Burke and senior classmates Shannon Starratt and Ella Fox were freshmen on the last Lake George team to reach the state tournament. They thought there would be more chances for states, but the coronavirus pandemic canceled the 2020 tournament, and the Warriors lost in the Section II finals last fall.

Lake George, undefeated at 20-0, is back in Glens Falls for another shot at the Warriors' first state title since 2001. One of four teams in Class D, the Warriors begin pool play at 9:30 a.m., facing defending state champ Mount Academy in the first of three two-set matches.

"The drive to want to win does the most for us — from the very first practice, even last year, the goal was to go to states, and we want to win," Burke said.

"It's a nice redemption, especially from last year," said Starratt, the Warriors' setter. "We all wanted it from the beginning and we definitely worked hard to get here. I'm very proud of the team."

Lake George coach Brittany Rodrigues has seen that competitive fire from her team.

"They've been eye-on-the-prize the whole time this season of wanting to go to states," said Rodrigues, who made her own trip to states with Lake George in 2008, playing for legendary coach Cathy Stanilka. "They want more than just the experience, too. This team is really fixated on their competition at the state level and succeeding at the state level. ... They're happy to be there, but that's really not the reason they want to be there."

Lake George is the only public school in the Class D pool, with Mount Academy (17-0), Harley-Allendale Columbia (23-0) of Rochester and Living Word Academy (15-5) of Syracuse. HAC and LWA are making their first state appearances.

The two teams with the best record in pool play meet for the Class D championship Sunday at 10 a.m.

Four Sect. II teams in state volleyball field at CIA The field is set for the State Girls Volleyball Tournament at Cool Insuring Arena this coming weekend.

Burke's injury is not the only one the Warriors have had to overcome this year. They lost Fox, their best outside hitter, to a season-ending knee injury early on.

Lake George simply adjusted and moved players around. Burke moved from libero to Fox's spot, senior Grace York took over at libero, and everyone stepped up their game.

"We have a very well-rounded team, as a whole, and we have a lot of people that can play anywhere," York said. "The injuries hurt us, but we can still overcome it and still build off of it."

"Everyone's very versatile, everyone can do it all," Burke said. "We get in here and our middle (hitter) is receiving and passing, because you never know what's going to happen. So we've been practicing the whole year with everything, so I think that also helps get everyone in the swing with it."

Added Rodrigues: "Obviously it's not welcomed, we don’t want (injuries) to happen, but we've seemingly prepared ourselves mentally for things like that to happen, and they've responded very well to it."

Joining Burke, Starratt and York in the Warriors' starting lineup are sophomore Evie Burke, Maddie's younger sister, as the right-side hitter, and seniors Cayla Stone and Caroline Campbell as middle hitters. When Maddie Burke got hurt, junior Angelina Minnear took over at outside hitter and played well in regionals last weekend.

"I think that we've become more confident in ourselves," Evie Burke said. "We've worked a lot harder due to the injuries of two of our two captains — one of which is my sister — which I think has motivated me more, to prove that we can do it."

To win, the Warriors will have to contend with some outstanding private-school teams, but they're convinced they have the right team.

"We feel really good going into this weekend," Rodrigues said. "We feel like we're right where we belong, we feel like we're a state-caliber team, so we're really excited."

"Everyone wants it, everyone's hungry to go and win states, we've been talking about it for years now," Maddie Burke said. "We've been together since modified, it's all anyone wants at this point. It's our last chance to actually do it, so I think everyone's going to go and show up."

The State Girls Volleyball Tournament features 20 teams competing for state championships in five classes. Classes AA, C and D begin pool play at 8:30 a.m. Classes A and B start at 3 p.m. The two teams with the best record in each pool advance to Sunday's state finals.

Three other Section II teams are in the field this weekend: Shenendehowa in Class AA, Burnt Hills in Class A and Galway in Class C. Organizers say the snowstorm in the western part of the state has not affected the schedule, as it has for football teams.

State Volleyball The tourney: The State Girls Volleyball Tournament gets under way Saturday with two sessions of round-robin play at Cool Insuring Arena. Championship matches will be held Sunday. Saturday: Classes AA, C and D start pool play in the morning with the opening ceremony at 7:45 a.m. Classes A and B play in the afternoon session with a 2:30 p.m. opening ceremony. The top two teams in each class advance to Sunday's finals. Sunday: Championship matches at 10 a.m. (Class D), noon (Classes AA and C) and 2 p.m. (Classes A and B). Cost: This is an all-digital ticket event. Tickets must be purchased online on GoFan. The Participants Class AA — Shenendehowa, Massapequa, Lancaster, Corning. Class A — Burnt Hills, Cornwall, Irondequoit, Calhoun. Class B — Hendrick Hudson, Wayne, Seaford, Westhill. Class C — Galway, Portville, Lansing, Port Jefferson. Class D — Lake George, Mount Academy, Living Word, Harley-Allendale Columbia.