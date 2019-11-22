LAKE GEORGE — The Lake George volleyball team is, in a couple of ways, like the kid sister of the family.
With no seniors on this year’s 12-person squad and two freshman starters, Lake George has to play against older, sometimes more-veteran squads — just like the youngest has to play with her older sisters.
And when that happens, older sisters rarely slow games down for the youngest. Want to play with us? Play at our speed.
What usually comes from that is a kid sister who develops skills pretty quickly and shows up her older siblings when she gets the chance.
And the Warriors have done that. Carrying a 20-1 dual-meet record and having tested themselves against larger teams in regular-season tournaments, they enter this weekend’s State Girls Volleyball Tournament ready to show what they’ve learned.
Lake George is one of four teams in the Class C bracket, which begins pool play at 8:30 a.m. at Cool Insuring Arena. The Warriors play the first of three two-game contests at 9:30 against Valhalla. They will later take on Portville and Pierson-Bridgehampton. The two teams with the best records in the pool advance to Sunday’s final at noon.
The two starting freshmen, Maddie Burke and Ella Fox, think the Burnt Hills Tournament early in the season was where the Warriors realized they were capable of good things.
"After our game with Cornwall," Burke recalled, referencing the Section IX, Class A team that lost in the regional finals. "That was like a turning point in our season because we all realized how much potential we had if we played together as a team, and that’s when we found a spark for us to go on this year."
Fox said the team's match against host Burnt Hills, a Class A participant this weekend, was another positive sign.
"We put 14 points up against Burnt Hills, which is really big for us because playing a team that competitive is really big for us," Fox said.
Between the Burnt Hills Tournament, Queensbury's Power of Pink Tournament and Lake George's own tournament, the Warriors — whose only regular-season match loss was a five-setter to Class AA Saratoga Springs — always made sure to schedule up.
"We go to tournaments and say the experience of these tournaments is important and will reflect later at the state tournament, when it’s the same format," said Lake George coach Brittany Jones, who was on the last Lake George team to compete at the state tournament in 2008.
The Warriors have seven juniors, one sophomore and four freshmen on the team, and they've shown they have enough volleyball experience to make up for the general knowledge a 17-year-old senior might provide.
"It feels easy because I feel it’s all equal," Burke said. "It’s not like anyone is above someone else. We’re all just one big team, we’re all here together to win together."
"Everybody thought this was going to be a rebuilding season for us since we have no seniors, but we’re all on the same page," Fox said.
Jones said she spent each day of this week's practice having the players work on a specific skill.
"I’ve done my research (on the other teams) and I’m trying to prepare them as best I can," Jones said, "but at this point we’re focusing on fine-tuning everything.
"I feel like they’re prepared," she added. "They’re prepared for tough volleyball, long volleys. What they probably aren’t prepared for is what it feels like to be there. It’s a different kind of feeling about it — that’s how I felt as a player when I was there. But I think that when it comes down to it, they’re ready to play volleyball."
