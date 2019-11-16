{{featured_button_text}}

BEEKMANTOWN — Lake George beat Saranac Lake in three sets on Saturday to claim the Class C state regional title and a trip to the State Girls Volleyball Tournament.

The Warriors (19-1) beat Saranac Lake 25-17, 25-7, 25-17 to reach the state final four for the first time since 2008. Pool play in the state tournament will take place next Saturday at Cool Insuring Arena, with championship matches the following day.

Jasmine Burke had seven kills, 11 digs and nine service points for the Warriors. Cassie Wagemann recorded 10 digs and 12 points. Allie Zilm finished with 22 assists and seven points.

