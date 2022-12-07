Lake George puts three players on all-state volleyball team

Three players from Adirondack League champion Lake George were selected for the all-state girls volleyball team released this week.

Senior Shannon Starratt and sophomore Evie Burke were named to the Class D second team. Senior Maddie Burke was named to the fifth team. Argyle senior Kylee Humiston was also named to the fifth team.

In Class A, junior Malia Dake of South Glens Falls was named to the fourth team. Senior Kaliyah Davis of Queensbury made the fifth team.

Junior Shaylin Perry of Hudson Falls was named to the fourth team in Class B.