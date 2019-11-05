{{featured_button_text}}
 

GLOVERSVILLE — Shaking off a first set loss, top-seeded Lake George rallied back to take down No. 4 Voorheesville 21-25, 25-7, 25-9, 25-10 at Gloversville High School on Tuesday to advance to the Class C championship of the Section II Volleyball Tournament.

The Warriors (17-1) advance play No. 3 Fonda on Friday at Saratoga Springs High School at 5 p.m.

After dropping the opening set by four points, Lake George roared back and dominated play by winning 75 of the next 101 points.

"We got too comfortable," Lake George volleyball coach Brittany Jones said. "We gave it up and then settled down and refocused from there. I told them (in the huddle between sets), 'I don't recognize this team. Calm down. Take a breath. I want to see the team that I've seen all year.' They were like, 'You're right. New game. New score.' Then, they just took the reigns, stayed positive and served really well."

The Warriors had five players total at least six service points.

"They were hitting good spots on the court," Jones said. "We got a lot more aggressive. When they're on, they're on. They challenge themselves serving wise."

Alli Zilm led as the top passer and server with 28 assists and 18 points while Jazzy Burke contributed with seven kills, 13 digs and 10 service points.

Mikayla Duffy led the front line attack with 13 kills and seven digs. The team received all-around strong defense and serving from Cassi Wagemann (10 digs, 15 service points), Ella Fox (seven kills, six service points) and Maddie Burke (23 digs, seven service points).

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
 
 
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments