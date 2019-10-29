{{featured_button_text}}

Lake George, the third-ranked Class C team in the state, earned the No. 1 seed Tuesday as the pairings for the Section II Volleyball Tournament were announced.

The Warriors (15-1), whose only loss was to Class AA Saratoga Springs, won the Adirondack League and received an opening-round bye. They'll host the Taconic Hills/Albany Academy winner in a quarterfinal Friday at 5 p.m.

Two local teams earned No. 2 seeds: South Glens Falls in Class A and Argyle in Class D.

The Bulldogs host Troy in a quarterfinal on Friday, while third-seeded Queensbury hosts Averill Park. All quarterfinals are set for Friday at 5 p.m.

If South High and Queensbury meet in the semifinals, that would be at 7 p.m. on Nov. 5 at Ballston Spa.

Argyle hosts the Middleburgh/Mayfield winner Friday, while in other Friday action, fourth-seeded Hartford hosts No. 5 Cambridge. Sixth-seeded Fort Edward hosts Hawthorne Valley in an opening-round match Wednesday. The winner next plays at Maple Hill.

In Class B, Glens Falls earned the 10th seed and plays at Bishop Gibbons on Wednesday. The winner faces Holy Names. Hudson Falls got the No. 4 seed and hosts Hudson in a quarterfinal.

In Class AA, Saratoga is seeded ninth and travels to Schenectady on Wednesday for an opening-round match.

All semifinals are scheduled for Nov. 5. The Class C and D finals are Nov. 8 at Saratoga Springs, with the AA, A and B finals on Nov. 9, also at Saratoga.

