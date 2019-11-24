GLENS FALLS — Lake George’s youth hasn’t been a problem all season. It wasn’t really Saturday, either, but the Warriors were shown some things by more veteran teams at the State Girls Volleyball Tournament.
Lake George finished Class C pool play 2-4 and didn’t qualify for Sunday’s final. The Warriors lost to Valhalla, 25-18, 25-18, and to Portville, 25-12, 25-21, before finishing with a sweep of Pierson-Bridgehampton, 25-19, 25-14.
“We’re young,” Lake George coach Brittany Jones said. “This is a really good experience for them. You’ve got to start somewhere and learn somewhere.”
The Warriors’ toughest task all day was their first one of the morning, trying to stop Valhalla’s 5-foot-10 middle hitter Jasmine Grant. The West Point-bound senior could seemingly hang in the air at will, and had 14 kills and two blocks in the two games.
Junior Mikayla Duffy said the team tried to employ the strategy it used against Fonda’s skillful middle hitter Marilyn Whitcavich in the Section II final.
“After playing Fonda, we knew we had to take out their setter, so that she couldn’t set their middle hitter, but we had trouble doing that at the beginning,” Duffy said. “We had some good volleys, but that was a very big struggle for us.”
In the first game, Lake George never led after 2-1, but it remained close until Valhalla — which went 6-0 and will play Portville in the final Sunday — went on a key 4-0 run to stretch its lead to 19-12.
“They’re a great team,” Jones said of Valhalla. “We didn’t really find our groove too well in that set. There’s always things, when you look back on it, you could have done better. I think we were just a little bit out of synch that set.”
In the second game, Lake George led for most of it, stretching its lead to 14-9 before Grant and the Vikings went on a 10-0 run.
“We were playing some good defense that set and then things weren’t going our way afterwards,” Jones said. “We’d get a ball up from that really great middle hitter, we’d dig it up and then we couldn’t finish on it, and that can be draining if you’re not mentally tough.”
You have free articles remaining.
The Warriors had to turn right around and face Portville, the two-time defending Class C state champion. They seemed to be in a bit of a fog the first game, never leading after a 3-1 edge. In the second game, Lake George and Portville traded leads, with the Warriors going ahead 11-10 before the Panthers scored seven of the next eight points.
“I think our communication was lacking today. We weren’t on at the same point today,” Duffy said.
“A lot of us were on the slightest different pages, and it kind of really affects the team when you’re trying to play at this level. Every game is going to be really big and really important and really tough and tight,” Jones said.
Before their third match, however, the Warriors did some courtside cheers and had a few laughs just before it started. That was the team that Jones is familiar with. And even though Pierson-Bridgehampton held a close lead for more than half the first game, the Warriors’ ability to play from behind showed. Using a long service run from Duffy, they took an 18-16 lead and hung on.
Lake George, with seven juniors, one sophomore and four freshmen, dominated the second game.
“We started to have fun and work together the last game. It came out in our favor,” Duffy said.
“I think having fun is the most important thing for them, and when they get a little too uptight, it shows,” Jones said. “I’m glad we finished that (match) having fun; the team looked a lot more recognizable to me.”
Duffy agreed with Jones that it was a learning experience for the Warriors.
“We plan on it helping us for next year,” she said. “We’re excited for next year, to try to come back.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.