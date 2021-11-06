Lake George falls to Galway in Class D final

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Pressing hard to stay alive in the fourth set of the Class D sectional final, the Lake George girls volleyball team found itself playing from behind.

Top-seeded Galway rallied from a 14-10 deficit and roared right past the Warriors to wrap up its third straight Section II championship with a 14-25, 25-20, 25-23, 25-19 victory over Lake George.

The Warriors ended their season at 18-1, despite a very young starting lineup that included one senior, four juniors and a freshman.

“I don’t think a lot of people thought we’d be here,” Lake George coach Brittany Rodirigues said. “That starting lineup, there’s only two kids on it that have been in that lineup, the whole thing’s new.

“We gave it our all, that’s all I can ask of them, I’m so proud of how we played,” she added.

Jayden DeVellis served up seven straight points to put the Golden Eagles (16-0) ahead for good. Julia Reedy delivered a decisive kill and Lake George’s final return sailed long to give Galway the win.

“I think we started getting a little jittery, wanting to win but not make mistakes, and I think we started playing safe when you just have to keep pushing,” said junior setter Shannon Starratt, who finished with 18 assists and 14 digs.

“I think we just stopped playing as a whole team,” said junior outside hitter Ella Fox, who racked up 20 kills and 13 digs for the Warriors. “I think we were focusing too much on our individual mistakes and we can’t do that, we can’t break down. If you make a mistake, you have just push through and keep going.”

In an evenly matched battle of unbeatens, the teams produced many long volleys, and apart from the first set — in which Lake George pulled away behind the serving of Evie and Maddie Burke — neither team led by more than a few points in any set.

In the second set, the Warriors had to rally within 23-20 before Galway finished it off. The third set was a taut battle of back-and-forth points, with Lake George pulling into a 23-23 tie, but the Eagles won it on a perfectly executed block by Sadie Underwood.

“Overall I think we just lost mental toughness and focus,” Fox said. “The first set we had way more energy, we were all together, playing as one. I feel like our energy was there, it was just a mind game — we got into our heads too much.”

For Lake George, Maddie Burke collected a whopping 59 service receptions and 34 digs from her libero spot. Senior Olivia Gates had eight kills and 13 digs, and Evie Burke, a freshman, had 11 service points.

And with only Gates and Leandra Forte graduating, the Warriors are looking forward to a return trip.

“It’s amazing, it’s my junior year and I can’t wait for next season to start,” Fox said. “Playing teams like Galway and good competition just brings us to a whole new level, and playing at that level is just so enjoyable and fun.”

“They walked away from this feeling like they left everything had out on the floor, and that’s what’s important,” Rodrigues said. “It’s a game of momentum, and the momentum just wasn’t on our side. We gave them a good game, and that’s what I’m happy about.”

