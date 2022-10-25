Lake George draws top seed in Class C volleyball sectionals

Lake George coach Brittany Rodrigues was not surprised at how the Class D bracket of the Section II Volleyball Tournament turned out Tuesday.

The Warriors, undefeated at 16-0 overall, drew the No. 1 seed for the tournament as the seedings were announced.

Queensbury, in Class A, and Hudson Falls, in Class B, received No. 2 seeds in the tournament, which gets under way on Wednesday with opening-round matches.

Other top seeds are Shenendehowa (Class AA), Burnt Hills (Class A), Ichabod Crane (Class B) and Galway (Class C). Shen and Burnt Hills are defending champs, while Galway defeated Lake George in the Class D sectional final last year.

"We had our eye on where Maple Hill and Mekeel (Christian) and Argyle would fall, so there were no surprises," said Rodrigues, whose team is scheduled to face either Hartford or Fort Edward — both also Adirondack League clubs — in the quarterfinals on Friday at home at 5 p.m.

Lake George is ranked fourth in the state in the most recent New York Volleyball Coaches Association Class D poll.

"We feel pretty excited," Rodrigues said. "They worked so hard all year to put themselves in line for the No. 1 seed, but it doesn't mean anything until we play teams for real. But they love sectional time, they love to play against teams that will give them good competition."

Rodrigues said her team, powered by seniors like outside hitter Maddie Burke and setter Shannon Starratt, is well-prepared for a strong postseason run.

"This team is a really talented group of girls, and they have this competitive edge to them where they collectively want to play well together and win," she said. "They care so much about every game that they play."

Lake George also overcame a season-ending knee injury to outside hitter Ella Fox, with Burke moving over from libero to fill her spot.

"That was a big role change for her, and she didn't hesitate when we asked her to move to outside hitter," Rodrigues said. "She's the ultimate utility player — we can put her anywhere."

Starratt, who recently committed to play college softball at Division III Roger Williams University, has been rock steady as the Warriors' setter. Sophomore Evie Burke and Angelina Minnear are also strong hitters for Lake George, and middle hitters Cayla Stone and Caroline Campbell are tough at the net.

Rodrigues also praised the play of Grace York, who stepped into the libero spot when Maddie Burke changed positions.

"She's filled that spot perfectly," Rodrigues said of York. "She hustles it back there. Our offense starts with her great defense."

Hartford, the eighth seed, hosts No. 9 Fort Edward on Wednesday at 5 p.m. in the Class D opening round. Argyle, the third seed behind Lake George and Mekeel, hosts No. 6 Duanesburg on Friday.

In Class A, Queensbury (16-2) — which wrapped up its third straight Foothills Council title on Sunday — is scheduled to host seventh-seeded Averill Park in the quarterfinals on Thursday at 5 p.m.

Also Thursday, Foothills runner-up South Glens Falls (13-3), the third seed, hosts Mohonasen in Class A at 5 p.m.

In Class B, Hudson Falls (10-4) hosts seventh-seeded Emma Willard on Friday at 5 p.m., while No. 6 Glens Falls (8-10) travels to third-seeded Broadalbin-Perth.

In Class C, Corinth (10-5) drew the fifth seed and hosts No. 12 Voorheesville on Wednesday at 5 p.m. in the opening round, while No. 10 seed Schuylerville plays at No. 7 Catskill. Stillwater, which went 15-1 in the Wasaren League, drew the third seed and hosts No. 14 Chatham.

The Section II finals are scheduled for Saratoga Springs High School on Nov. 4-5.