Lake George claims Class D volleyball crown

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Leading the third set 24-14 and poised to close out a victory in the Class D championship match of the Section II Girls Volleyball Tournament, all Lake George needed was one point to cap it off.

Mekeel Christian made them wait by scoring five points in a row before the top-seeded Warriors wrapped up the third set for a 25-22, 25-14, 25-19 victory Saturday.

It was Lake George's first sectional title since 2019, and sends the undefeated Warriors (19-0) on to the regionals next Saturday at 1 p.m. at Beekmantown High School.

The Warriors, who rolled through the Adirondack League this season, didn't mind getting a bit of a battle from Mekeel at this point.

"I think they were a great team that made us work," said senior hitter Maddie Burke, who was presented with the Adirondack League MVP award after the match. "I don't think the score in the second set showed that for them, but they played great and challenged us. We just happened to push that extra step every point, which helped us get ahead."

"It's always a challenge to get them to play relaxed in situations like this," said Lake George coach Brittany Rodrigues, whose team lost to Galway in last year's Class D sectional final. "All year we try to prep them for emotional games like this when there's a lot on the line, and to play like themselves. … We really settled in in Game 2 and 3, started to play a little more like ourselves. I'm really proud and happy with how they played, they worked really hard."

Lake George has been powered by its six seniors — Burke, setter Shannon Starratt, Cayla Stone, Caroline Campbell, libero Grace York and Ella Fox, who was injured halfway through the season. They have deep roots in the program.

"This was our modified team — it's always been us six seniors together, it's the same people — and then the youngers that are playing are siblings and best friends," Burke said. "So everyone's grown up together and everyone knows exactly who's doing what and where they are, so it clicks very well."

Said Rodrigues: "We had them in this little camp we run when they were, like, sixth-graders, so they've been playing volleyball together for a very long time. They are all really good friends, too, so that really helps, they just want to support each other, they really want each other to succeed."

The Warriors spread out the statistics, as well. Burke finished with six kills and 15 digs, younger sister Evie Burke had seven kills, 10 digs and 10 service points, and Starratt recorded 26 assists and seven digs. York added 10 digs, junior Angelina Minnear had nine kills, and she and Stone each had seven points.

"A lot of communication, teamwork, hard work, that's what we've been practicing," Starratt said. "It's definitely like a sisterhood — it's trusting each other and knowing that we all have each other's back, I feel that's what's gotten us really far."

"Especially with the majority of us being seniors, everybody just wants it so bad that the only thing that stands in our way is ourselves at this point," Maddie Burke said.