GLOVERSVILLE — Coach Brittany Jones didn't mind the 110-mile round-trip journey to Gloversville on Thursday, given that it gave the Lake George Warriors an even longer trip on Saturday.

The Warriors defeated Canton in three sets — 25-18, 25-14, 25-20 — in a Class C volleyball state regional semifinal on Thursday. That victory got them a trip to Beekmantown on Saturday to face Saranac Lake in the regional final (2 p.m.).

The winner of that match plays at Cool Insuring Arena the following weekend in the state final four.

"I'm not totally mad about going to Gloversville, riding the bus an hour and a half and playing," Jones said in a phone interview. "Now we're just used to it. It would be nice to not have to drive everywhere, but it's another obstacle to overcome, helps us to focus and get better."

Jones said the match against Canton was closer than it may look from the scores. The Warriors had to fight through a close third game to lock it up and won some long volleys.

Cassie Wagemann won the point on 21 of her 27 serves and added 16 digs. Ella Fox played a strong game with four blocks and nine kills. Mikayla Duffy had 11 kills and Alli Zilm had 30 assists.

