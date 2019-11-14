GLOVERSVILLE — Coach Brittany Jones didn't mind the 110-mile round-trip journey to Gloversville on Thursday, given that it gave the Lake George Warriors an even longer trip on Saturday.
The Warriors defeated Canton in three sets — 25-18, 25-14, 25-20 — in a Class C volleyball state regional semifinal on Thursday. That victory got them a trip to Beekmantown on Saturday to face Saranac Lake in the regional final (2 p.m.).
The winner of that match plays at Cool Insuring Arena the following weekend in the state final four.
"I'm not totally mad about going to Gloversville, riding the bus an hour and a half and playing," Jones said in a phone interview. "Now we're just used to it. It would be nice to not have to drive everywhere, but it's another obstacle to overcome, helps us to focus and get better."
You have free articles remaining.
Jones said the match against Canton was closer than it may look from the scores. The Warriors had to fight through a close third game to lock it up and won some long volleys.
Cassie Wagemann won the point on 21 of her 27 serves and added 16 digs. Ella Fox played a strong game with four blocks and nine kills. Mikayla Duffy had 11 kills and Alli Zilm had 30 assists.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.