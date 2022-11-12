Lake George advances to State Girls Volleyball Tournament

BEEKMANTOWN — Good thing the Lake George girls volleyball team is used to making adjustments, because the Warriors had to do it again this week.

With senior outside hitter Maddie Burke resting a slightly sprained ankle Saturday, Lake George moved players around and came up with a 25-16, 25-15, 25-6 Class D regional victory over Lake Placid at Beekmantown High School.

The win propelled the undefeated Warriors (20-0) into next weekend's State Girls Volleyball Tournament at Cool Insuring Arena for the first time since 2019. Lake George is scheduled for pool play on Saturday morning.

"We're very used to adjusting, with losing Ella (Fox) earlier this season, and our setter, Shannon Starratt, missed the (sectional) semifinal with an ankle injury, and now Maddie Burke this week," Lake George coach Brittany Rodrigues said. "It's not welcomed, but clearly we can handle it. The girls have worked so hard for this."

With Burke out, her younger sister — sophomore Evie Burke — stepped up with 15 kills and nine digs, and junior Angelina Minnear added 10 kills and 17 digs. Senior Grace York led the Warriors' defense with 29 digs, Starratt finished with 31 assists and Cayla Stone served up 12 points.

"We're really excited for the girls to get the experience of going to states — only a few of them have state experience," Rodrigues said.

