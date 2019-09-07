{{featured_button_text}}

JOHNSTOWN 3, GLENS FALLS 2

(at Johnstown)

League: Foothills.

Set scores — 25-22, 16-25, 25-9, 16-25, 25-17.

Johnstown — Amber Tessi: 1 ace, 10 kills, 10 digs, 1 assist, 12 blocks. Teianna Vetrano-frasier: 4 aces, 6 digs, 21 assists, 1 block. Gabby Elwood: 1 ace, 8 digs, 2 kills, 1 block. Sadie Blowers: 2 aces, 9 digs, 7 kills, 1 assist. Julie Wager: 5 kills, 5 digs.

Glens Falls — Ella Kules: 7 kills, 14 digs. Jensen Brand: 20 digs. Sarah­ Phinney: 5 kills. Brooke Vassar: 8 service points, 3 aces, 2 kills. Anna Wilson: 12 service points, 4 aces.

Records — Johnstown: 1-0. Glens Falls: 0-1.

