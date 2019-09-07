JOHNSTOWN 3, GLENS FALLS 2
(at Johnstown)
League: Foothills.
Set scores — 25-22, 16-25, 25-9, 16-25, 25-17.
Johnstown — Amber Tessi: 1 ace, 10 kills, 10 digs, 1 assist, 12 blocks. Teianna Vetrano-frasier: 4 aces, 6 digs, 21 assists, 1 block. Gabby Elwood: 1 ace, 8 digs, 2 kills, 1 block. Sadie Blowers: 2 aces, 9 digs, 7 kills, 1 assist. Julie Wager: 5 kills, 5 digs.
Glens Falls — Ella Kules: 7 kills, 14 digs. Jensen Brand: 20 digs. Sarah Phinney: 5 kills. Brooke Vassar: 8 service points, 3 aces, 2 kills. Anna Wilson: 12 service points, 4 aces.
Records — Johnstown: 1-0. Glens Falls: 0-1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.