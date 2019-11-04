HUDSON FALLS 3, HUDSON 0
(at Hudson Falls)
Class B Quarterfinal
Set scores — 25-17, 25-22, 25-12.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Hudson Falls — Gracie Nassivera: 22 digs. Olivia Milligan: 3 blocks, 6 kills. Molli Burch: 7 kills. Emmalee Stark: 5 kills. Hannah Strong: 8 kills, 3 aces. Jordan Markham: 24 assists.
Records — Hudson Falls: 8-6, 9-8.
Up next — Hudson Falls will face Broadalbin-Perth in the semifinals on Tuesday at Watervliet (5 p.m.).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.