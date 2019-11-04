{{featured_button_text}}

HUDSON FALLS 3, HUDSON 0

(at Hudson Falls)

Class B Quarterfinal

Set scores — 25-17, 25-22, 25-12.

Hudson Falls — Gracie Nassivera: 22 digs. Olivia Milligan: 3 blocks, 6 kills. Molli Burch: 7 kills. Emmalee Stark: 5 kills. Hannah Strong: 8 kills, 3 aces. Jordan Markham: 24 assists.

Records — Hudson Falls: 8-6, 9-8.

Up next — Hudson Falls will face Broadalbin-Perth in the semifinals on Tuesday at Watervliet (5 p.m.).

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments