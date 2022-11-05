Hudson Falls loses in title match to Ichabod Crane

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Hudson Falls served notice that it was a team to contend with in the first set of the Tigers’ Class B final of the Section II Girls Volleyball Tournament on Saturday.

The Tigers recorded six straight points to seize a 24-15 lead over top-seeded Ichabod Crane, eventually winning the set 25-18.

However, the rest of the championship match went the Riders’ way, as Ichabod Crane won the next three sets, 25-17, 25-15, 25-15. It was the Riders’ first Section II title since 1989.

“That’s the Hudson Falls that we know,” said Tigers coach Kim Collier, whose team finished 13-5 in a bid for its first sectional title since 2017. “We brought it, we came out big in the first set, and then No. 12 (Emma Scheitinger) started smacking the ball at us a little bit and we couldn’t adjust. That kind of affected our overall morale and we just couldn’t bounce back.”

“It was an exciting first set — we’re happy to be here, it’s a big accomplishment in itself, we just wanted to give it our all,” senior setter Sami Peters said. “A lot of heart and teamwork, our mental game kept it together that set.”

Ichabod Crane (18-1) used its taller frontcourt to establish its game over the next three sets, forcing Hudson Falls to play catchup. The Riders jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the final set before Hudson Falls chipped back within 20-15. However, Ichabod Crane scored the final five points of the match to seal victory.

“Even in the fourth set, they showed some heart there — just tough to get the right people in the right place against their lineup,” Collier said. “They definitely have some height — they’re much bigger team than us. Once we lose it in our heads, usually it’s tough for us to rebound, especially against that big hitter.”

Peters finished with 22 assists, Shaylin Perry added eight kills and two blocks and Audrey Davis had five kills for the Tigers, who also got three blocks from Liv Caprood, and four kills and two blocks from Liz Donnelly. Rylan Walker served up seven points.

Hudson Falls, the second seed in the tournament, loses several seniors to graduation — Peters, captains Caprood and Ella Bigelow, and Aubreigh DeMello, Cassidy Barcomb, Raeghan Cantiello and Sydney Keenan.