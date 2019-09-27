ALBANY — Allison (Archambault) Winter, a Hudson Falls High School graduate, will be one of the five inductees to the Sage Colleges Athletic Hall of Fame on Sunday.
Winter, a 2004 Sage graduate, was a volleyball player for the Gators and served as a team captain her junior and senior years. She was a two-time NYSWCAA First-Team All-State selection. In her 2003 senior season, she also earned AVCA New York Honorable Mention All-Region honors.
She was the first Sage player to surpass 1,000 career kills. Her 1,173 currently ranks third all-time in school history. She is also second in digs (1,708), total blocks (438) and aces (241).
