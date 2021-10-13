Hartford pulls out win over Argyle

ARGYLE — Wendy Harrington has been coaching Hartford girls volleyball for many years, and even she had rarely seen a match with as many momentum swings as there were Wednesday.

Harrington's Tanagers pulled out a wild 23-25, 25-16, 12-25, 25-12, 26-24 victory over Argyle in an Adirondack League showdown for second place behind Lake George. The win avenged a 3-0 loss to the Scots last month.

"It's been a few years since we've beaten Argyle, and tonight was a match of crazy runs," Harrington said. "We came out in set one and completely dominated them — we were up 18-10, and they came right back at us. We just could not get out of this one rotation and they kept scoring on us. It felt like we let that one slip away."

The teams took turns blowing each other out in the third and fourth sets to send the match to a decisive fifth set.

"Set five was just back and forth all the way," Harrington said. "They had the lead, 24-22, and we said, 'Just get this one ball, take care of this one play, and then the next play.' I was very proud of our kids — it was a nice character win for us."