STILLWATER — The Hartford volleyball team's playoff run came to an end on Tuesday in a 25-13, 25-14, 25-13 loss to top-seeded Galway in a Class D semifinal at Stillwater High School.

The fourth-seeded Tanagers were led by Karlee Nims (nine kills, six digs, two blocks), Abby Monroe (five kills, two blocks), Izzy French (17 assists) and Gabby McFarren (10 digs).

