GLOVERSVILLE 3, GLENS FALLS 0

(at Glens Falls High School)

League: Foothills.

Set scores — 25-17, 25-18, 25-9.

Gloversville — Aireana Muhlberger: 11 service points, 29 assists, 1 block. Macey Salvione: 15 service points, 9 aces, 11 kills, 9 digs. Maddy Avery: 9 service points, 13 kills, 5 digs.

Glens Falls — Jensen Brand: 15 digs. Kate Barber: 5 digs. Brooke Vassar: 4 digs. Emily Barber: 4 kills. Anna Wilson: 3 kills. Ella Kules: 2 kills, 2 digs, 11 assists.

Records — Gloversville: 5-1, 6-1. Glens Falls: 2-4, 4-4.

