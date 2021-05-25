 Skip to main content
Glens Falls' Kules chosen as Foothills North volleyball MVP
Senior Ella Kules of Glens Falls has been named the Most Valuable Player in volleyball for the Foothills Council North Division in the Fall II season.

Chosen for the All-Foothills Council first team in volleyball were Katie Johnson, Kaliyah Davis and Alexis Rogers of North Division champion Queensbury, as well as Hudson Falls' Hannah Strong and Molli Burch, Anna Wilson of Glens Falls, Schuylerville's Jada Clarke, and South Glens Falls' Vanessa LeBrun. All are seniors except Rogers, a junior, and Davis, a sophomore.

Also named to the All-Foothills first team were Gloversville's Maddy Avery and Aireana Muhlberger, Broadalbin-Perth's Lily Mitchell and Sophia Rogers, Johnstown's Sadie Blowers and Scotia's Shanna Ludovici. Gloversville's Macey Salvione was chosen as South Division MVP.

Foothills Council Volleyball All-Stars

North Division MVP — Ella Kules, Glens Falls

South Division MVP — Macey Salvione, Gloversville

First Team

Name;Grade;School

Katie Johnson;Sr.;Queensbury

Kaliyah Davis;So.;Queensbury

Alexis Rogers;Jr.;Queensbury

Hannah Strong;Sr.;Hudson Falls

Molli Burch;Sr.;Hudson Falls

Anna Wilson;Sr.;Glens Falls

Jada Clarke;Sr.;Schuylerville

Vanessa LeBrun;Sr.;South High

Lily Mitchell;Sr.;Broadalbin-Perth

Sophia Rogers;Jr.;Broadalbin-Perth

Maddy Avery;Sr.;Gloversville

Aireana Muhlberger;Sr.;Gloversville

Sadie Blowers;Sr.;Johnstown

Shanna Ludovici;Sr.;Scotia

Second Team

Megan Canale;Sr.;Glens Falls

Olivia Mulligan;Sr.;Hudson Falls

Jordan Markham;Sr.;Hudson Falls

Maddie Delsignore;Sr.;Queensbury

Emma Chase;Sr.;Queensbury

Anastasia Koumanis;Jr.;Schuylerville

Tayler Ostrander;Sr.;South High

Brianna Francisco;;Amsterdam

Kiaira Tomlinson;Sr.;Broadalbin-Perth

Kelsey Hinderlifter;Sr.;Broadalbin-Perth

Alana Biasini;Sr.;Gloversville

Hailee Thompson;Sr.;Gloversville

Gabby Elwood;Sr.;Johnstown

Bella Harrigan;So.;Scotia

Honorable Mention

Glens Falls: Vivian Bayle, Aneesa Berg. Hudson Falls: Gracie Nassivera, Emmalee Stark, Mia Brewer. Queensbury: Lily Slattery, Macey Hertzner, Rachel Mannix. Schuylerville: Molly Vianese. South Glens Falls: Kaitlin McDonough, Sarah Perrotte. Broadalbin-Perth: Olivia Fraser. Gloversville: Emily Bradt, Zoie Tesi. Johnstown: Anika Byrnes, Bri Lawton. Scotia: Mia Wood, Grace Letterman.

