Glens Falls' Kules chosen as Foothills North volleyball MVP

Senior Ella Kules of Glens Falls has been named the Most Valuable Player in volleyball for the Foothills Council North Division in the Fall II season.
Chosen for the All-Foothills Council first team in volleyball were Katie Johnson, Kaliyah Davis and Alexis Rogers of North Division champion Queensbury, as well as Hudson Falls' Hannah Strong and Molli Burch, Anna Wilson of Glens Falls, Schuylerville's Jada Clarke, and South Glens Falls' Vanessa LeBrun. All are seniors except Rogers, a junior, and Davis, a sophomore.
Also named to the All-Foothills first team were Gloversville's Maddy Avery and Aireana Muhlberger, Broadalbin-Perth's Lily Mitchell and Sophia Rogers, Johnstown's Sadie Blowers and Scotia's Shanna Ludovici. Gloversville's Macey Salvione was chosen as South Division MVP.
Foothills Council Volleyball All-Stars
North Division MVP — Ella Kules, Glens Falls
South Division MVP — Macey Salvione, Gloversville
First Team
Name;Grade;School
Katie Johnson;Sr.;Queensbury
Kaliyah Davis;So.;Queensbury
Alexis Rogers;Jr.;Queensbury
Hannah Strong;Sr.;Hudson Falls
Molli Burch;Sr.;Hudson Falls
Anna Wilson;Sr.;Glens Falls
Jada Clarke;Sr.;Schuylerville
Vanessa LeBrun;Sr.;South High
Lily Mitchell;Sr.;Broadalbin-Perth
Sophia Rogers;Jr.;Broadalbin-Perth
Maddy Avery;Sr.;Gloversville
Aireana Muhlberger;Sr.;Gloversville
Sadie Blowers;Sr.;Johnstown
Shanna Ludovici;Sr.;Scotia
Second Team
Megan Canale;Sr.;Glens Falls
Olivia Mulligan;Sr.;Hudson Falls
Jordan Markham;Sr.;Hudson Falls
Maddie Delsignore;Sr.;Queensbury
Emma Chase;Sr.;Queensbury
Anastasia Koumanis;Jr.;Schuylerville
Tayler Ostrander;Sr.;South High
Brianna Francisco;;Amsterdam
Kiaira Tomlinson;Sr.;Broadalbin-Perth
Kelsey Hinderlifter;Sr.;Broadalbin-Perth
Alana Biasini;Sr.;Gloversville
Hailee Thompson;Sr.;Gloversville
Gabby Elwood;Sr.;Johnstown
Bella Harrigan;So.;Scotia
Honorable Mention
Glens Falls: Vivian Bayle, Aneesa Berg. Hudson Falls: Gracie Nassivera, Emmalee Stark, Mia Brewer. Queensbury: Lily Slattery, Macey Hertzner, Rachel Mannix. Schuylerville: Molly Vianese. South Glens Falls: Kaitlin McDonough, Sarah Perrotte. Broadalbin-Perth: Olivia Fraser. Gloversville: Emily Bradt, Zoie Tesi. Johnstown: Anika Byrnes, Bri Lawton. Scotia: Mia Wood, Grace Letterman.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!