Glens Falls' Kules chosen as Foothills North volleyball MVP

Senior Ella Kules of Glens Falls has been named the Most Valuable Player in volleyball for the Foothills Council North Division in the Fall II season.

Chosen for the All-Foothills Council first team in volleyball were Katie Johnson, Kaliyah Davis and Alexis Rogers of North Division champion Queensbury, as well as Hudson Falls' Hannah Strong and Molli Burch, Anna Wilson of Glens Falls, Schuylerville's Jada Clarke, and South Glens Falls' Vanessa LeBrun. All are seniors except Rogers, a junior, and Davis, a sophomore.

Also named to the All-Foothills first team were Gloversville's Maddy Avery and Aireana Muhlberger, Broadalbin-Perth's Lily Mitchell and Sophia Rogers, Johnstown's Sadie Blowers and Scotia's Shanna Ludovici. Gloversville's Macey Salvione was chosen as South Division MVP.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0